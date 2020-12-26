Tragedy struck for these 10 celebs this year

2020 has been a hard year on almost all fronts for most people in Mzansi and across the world, but for those who lost their loved ones to death it was a year they will surely never forget for the heartbreak it brought.

Not only did people all over the world lose their loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic but death still did its job using other methods as well. Mzansi celebs were unfortunately not spared from the pain as death doesn't discriminate.

From cancer to Covid-19, to other natural and unnatural causes, Mzansi had to keep many of their faves in their prayers after they were left broken by the death of loved ones.

Here are 10 celebrities who Mzansi continues to shower in love and light as they grieve the recent loss of their loved ones.

1. Somizi

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung lost his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala. She died at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 80. Mary had been in and out of hospital for several months and struggled with diabetes.