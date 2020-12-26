Tragedy struck for these 10 celebs this year
2020 has been a hard year on almost all fronts for most people in Mzansi and across the world, but for those who lost their loved ones to death it was a year they will surely never forget for the heartbreak it brought.
Not only did people all over the world lose their loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic but death still did its job using other methods as well. Mzansi celebs were unfortunately not spared from the pain as death doesn't discriminate.
From cancer to Covid-19, to other natural and unnatural causes, Mzansi had to keep many of their faves in their prayers after they were left broken by the death of loved ones.
Here are 10 celebrities who Mzansi continues to shower in love and light as they grieve the recent loss of their loved ones.
1. Somizi
Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung lost his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala. She died at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 80. Mary had been in and out of hospital for several months and struggled with diabetes.
2. Lerato Zah Moloi
Actress Lerato Zah Moloi lost her mother, veteran actress Candy Moloi of Muvhango. Her death followed a long battle with cancer. Candy had celebrated her 67th birthday on February 10 this year.
3. LootLove
Nearing the end of the year, LootLove shared the devastating news that her baby brother, fondly known as Luke, had died. Though the cause of death remains a mystery, LootLove’s heartbreak was visible for all to see and her younger brother was in his early 20s when he met his untimely death.
4. Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau
Celebrity siblings, comedian Lasizwe and actress Khanyi Mbau lost their father Menzi Mcunu. Details of Menzi’s death were never disclosed. Shortly after Khanyi and Lasizwe shared the sad news, their TLs were filled with an outpouring of support from fans across Mzansi.
5. Criselda Kananda
Media personality Criselda Kananda lost her father in 2020 and she expressed how the heartbreaking death was her last straw with the losses the year had handed her. When she shared the sad news, she attached a picture of her wedding day when her father walked her down the aisle.
6. Oskido
2020 was unfortunately also the year that Oskido joined the club of people whose fathers have left the earth to meet their maker. The DJ’s father, Esaph Mdlongwa, succumbed to Covid-19 and died aged 73. His father was a founding member of Zimbabwe's biggest opposition party, the MDC, established in 1999. He had been admitted at a private hospital, Mata Dei in Bulawayo, for almost a week when he died.
7. Sidwell aka Psyfo
This year was also tough for former YoTV presenter Sidwell (previously known as Psyfo) who also lost people he loved dearly. Sidwell took to social media to express his heartbreak at the death of his younger brother. That tragedy came just two months after Sidwell had lost his grandmother to Covid-19.
8. Moshe Ndiki
Media personality Moshe Ndiki lost his beloved grandmother earlier this year in June. The presenter was absolutely shattered when he shared the news of his grandmother’s death with his followers.
He wrote: “I will never stop loving you and appreciating you, Today I lost my pillar, my friend, my granny. I’m angry, I’m upset, I’m broken, I’m sad, I’m not coping. Rest in peace Madlamini, we had the best of times and memories. Thank you for loving me wholeheartedly and always being there for me. You will always be in my heart.”
9. Unathi Nkayi
Radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi has opened up about the devastating effect the Covid-19 pandemic has had on her family after losing close relatives, just four hours apart, due to the coronavirus. Unathi lost her aunt and uncle, and other people she knew.
10. Zoleka Mandela
Author and Instagram fave Zoleka Mandela lost her mother and the sixth-born daughter of the late Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela. Zindzi died in July aged 59, leaving Zoleka, her family and the whole of Mzansi heartbroken.