All the times Pearl Thusi stood firm during the colourism debate
It's been a mixed bag of a year for Pearl Thusi.
While Pearl had Mzansi stanning over her role in the Netflix SA series Queen Sono, she also got into several heated exchanges as tweeps dragged her into the colourism debate.
Pearl, who is not one to back down during a debate or backtrack on her opinions, had everyone reaching for the popcorn on several occasions.
Here's a recap of some of the heated colourism debates Pearl tackled head-on:
How colourism affected her career
In 2018, the star opened up about how being light-skinned had got in the way of her landing jobs.
Speaking at The Next 100 Summit, she spoke about being denied a role because the producers thought she was too light-skinned. She said losing out on opportunities because she was a light-skinned black women was hurtful.
Pearl also mentioned that she felt marginalised by her own community more than anyone else.
“I can never say I was held back by my colour, specifically by a Caucasian group of people. It's specifically by my own people.
“For me, because we are so competitive and we want to succeed individually so much, instead of trying to succeed as a collective,” said Pearl.
However, the internet wasn't impressed, with the star receiving backlash for her opinions.
Defending her apparent 'light-skin privilege'
And the outrage continued for Pearl, with the star dishing out several clap backs in the process.
A tweep (in a now-deleted tweet) criticised Sho Madjozi for allegedly only winning a BET award "because she is light-skinned". The troll also mentioned Pearl as someone who has benefited from having light skin.
However, Pearl was definitely not taking the hate lying down and vigorously defended her track record and skin colour.
“And 15 years of hard work I've put in means jack sh*t here. It's incredible how your entire being can all come down to your skin colour. I dare them to say this about the likes of Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Angela Davis. As if there wasn't an Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone or Miriam Makeba.
“Everyone who thinks the only merit I have in my career is skin colour can all go suck it. Keep using my skin colour as a comfort for your own failures. Niyanya. Tsek,” said Pearl.
Bonnie Mbuli vs Pearl Thusi
Not too long after, the colourism debate took a turn for the worse, with other celebrities weighing in.
Actress and businesswoman Bonnie Mbuli joined in, and after that, it was “scenes” from there. The star tweeted about the discrimination dark-skinned people experience in the entertainment industry.
“So when a light-skinned actress complains about the one or two roles they didn’t get coz they weren’t dark enough; I’m like but the part you're crying about was being the slave who gets raped and beat up in the thing, people who look like u have never had to be in that position to begin with,” said Bonnie.
Though she didn't mention her or tag her in the tweet, Pearl took personal offence. A heated debate ensued between the two with Pearl having the last and final blow.
“And Bonnie, grow some balls and talk to me directly. I respected your position last time, but I've realised you just dislike me. Only you know why and there's nothing I can do to change that. Just leave me alone. You also have that option. You're so tiring. But nice book anyway.”
'Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls'
Beyoncé has really been repping for the brown-skinned girls lately with her aptly named song. However, the song isn't for everyone. And Twitter made sure Pearl remembered.
After the hit Brown Skin Girl was released, Pearl came under a lot of heat for using the lyrics in a caption of a photo of herself. The internet questioned Pearl's right to call herself black.
But Pearl, probably used to dealing with the hate, clapped back at tweeps, telling them to start focusing on themselves.
“People who don’t like you will even hate how you blink. Just keep walking your path. If they were focused on their own path they wouldn’t have time to address every little thing about you,” wrote Pearl
Interview with Khanyi Mbau
With a build-up of years of hate, Pearl eventually broke down about the hate and negativity she has received online for her opinions on being light-skinned.
In an emotional interview with friend and socialite Khanyi Mbau on BET's Behind The Story, the star opened up about receiving hate left, right and centre.
She also said she doesn't understand why South Africans, especially black people, throw hate at her when there should be unity.
“That's what we're supposed to be doing, we are on the same side. I'm not the enemy. I can't change how I look, and if I did, you'd still be mad.
“So let me live my life, live yours ... I work very hard for what I have and if my light skin is going to help feed my children and that's what you want to believe ... you know what, believe what you want to believe,” said Pearl.
After the star broke down, Khanyi had some advice for her fellow light-skin sister.
“Certain battles need you to heal; you need to heal. You need to let them pass. You need to let them go.
“The world has evolved, and I know you're talking about what people have gone through, they've gone through it — there's a reason. You know who you are," said Khanyi.