All the times Pearl Thusi stood firm during the colourism debate

It's been a mixed bag of a year for Pearl Thusi.

While Pearl had Mzansi stanning over her role in the Netflix SA series Queen Sono, she also got into several heated exchanges as tweeps dragged her into the colourism debate.

Pearl, who is not one to back down during a debate or backtrack on her opinions, had everyone reaching for the popcorn on several occasions.

Here's a recap of some of the heated colourism debates Pearl tackled head-on: