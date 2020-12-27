Celebs who almost got cancelled this year

After years of the Pearl vs colourism debate, the star opened up about the bullying she experienced for her comments about being light-skinned in SA.

Pearl is no stranger to hate from angry tweeps. Though the star has spent years discussing the topic, her most recent comments on the colourism debate rubbed the internet up the wrong way.

After Beyoncé dropped her hit Brown Skin Girl, Pearl posted a photo of herself with the caption “Brown skin girl ... skin just like pearl’s”.

However, the internet didn't really agree with the star calling herself a "brown skin girl", and Pearl received backlash from all corners of the internet.

She has opened up about the bullying since the incident.

In an emotional interview with friend and fellow celeb Khanyi Mbau on BET's Behind The Story, the star opened up about the hate she still receives from people in the industry.

“Let me live my life, live yours, I have worked very hard for what I have and if my light skin is going to help me feed my children and that’s what you want to believe, then you know what, believe it, but I am really exhausted”, she said before crying.