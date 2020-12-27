From John Vuli Gate to Kelly K jab - 5 times Jub Jub’s show shook Mzansi

Rapper Jub Jub has reinvented himself as a reality TV show host after being released from prison in 2017, and in 2020 continued to dominate our screens with his shows.

Jub Jub and Themba Tshabalala were convicted of culpable homicide in 2012 after crashing their cars into a group of schoolchildren in 2010, leaving four children dead and two others brain damaged.

He was released on parole in 2017 and soon started working on TV projects with popular channel Moja Love.

His Cheaters-like show, Uyajola 9/9, has become a favourite on local TV screens but has also been dogged by claims that it is scripted.

He introduced audiences to a new show this year, You Promised To Marry Me, which aims to help women who have been in a relationship with the same guy for years without getting a ring.

The shows trend on social media every week and have created some of the biggest talking points of the year.

Here are five times it blew up on the TL and beyond:

SWEPT OFF HIS FEET - AND THE FEUD THAT FOLLOWED

In one of the most explosive episodes of Uyajola 9/9 this year, a contestant was restrained, seemingly against his will.

The incident, though not new to the show, left many angry. Among them were actress Nokuthula Mavuso and footballer Jabu Mahlangu.

Music mogul TK responded to Jabu’s post, claiming it was clearly fake and the man was acting, sparking an angry response from Jub Jub warning TK not to provoke him.