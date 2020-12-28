5 Celebs that called out Minister Nathi Mthethwa in 2020

Covid-19 and the national lockdown imposed to help curb the spread of the virus deeply affected artists' pockets. That was the cherry on top of existing problems they face as artists in Mzansi and they made sure that Minister Nathi Mthethwa knew they weren't happy campers.

In 2020, artists went full on “phuma silwe” with the minister and called him out on several occasions over the year to address serious issues they face from the ministry he leads. There was no hiding for the minister because most of his “confrontations” with artists took the form of lengthy Twitter threats and open letters.

The minister and his ministry's shortcomings were highlighted a great deal as the artists dragged him for many things, which include but are not limited to bad communication, slow or unresponsive processes and accusations of neglect from the artists with regards to issues such as exploitation in the industry and sexual harassment.

Here are five such artists who made sure the minister knew their standpoint on one or several of the above-mentioned issues.

Actress Rami Chuene

Veteran actress Rami Vhuene has largely used her social media platforms this year, to share wisdom and knowledge of the acting industry. She has spoken about the reality of the industry and attempted to simplify many concepts for aspiring actors.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier in the year, Rami said she had always spoken out against those who don't treat actors properly, only that it has now been amplified by social media.

“I have always been vocal about people who don’t treat artists properly. I have always been outspoken about that. I think right now what has made this particular saga is because of how Black Twitter works. All of a sudden everyone has something to say.

She's also added that she's upset with the ministry of sport, arts and culture for not doing more to protect artists.