5 times Zodwa got flak from the socials

Social media was not the best place to be for Mzansi's favourite person, socialite Zodwa Wabantu, who saw herself taking jabs from social media users almost all year round.

Things started going south for the socialite in July when she came under fire for posing on a long drop toilet, as some felt it was “inappropriate” and “insulting”.

She took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself seated on the toilet with a caption that read, “Do what makes you happy every day. Asked for a toilet and they let me use one.”

While many took the post as a joke, others found the snap offensive to people who live in villages.

As Instagram users called her out for her “insensitive” post, Zodwa replied to a critic saying, “Where is a joke here? That’s a toilet for us, abantu. So we shouldn’t show our real lives? We turn a blind eye to such but here I am living it. You are sensitive to it.”