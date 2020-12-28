5 times Zodwa got flak from the socials
Social media was not the best place to be for Mzansi's favourite person, socialite Zodwa Wabantu, who saw herself taking jabs from social media users almost all year round.
Things started going south for the socialite in July when she came under fire for posing on a long drop toilet, as some felt it was “inappropriate” and “insulting”.
She took to Instagram and posted a snap of herself seated on the toilet with a caption that read, “Do what makes you happy every day. Asked for a toilet and they let me use one.”
While many took the post as a joke, others found the snap offensive to people who live in villages.
As Instagram users called her out for her “insensitive” post, Zodwa replied to a critic saying, “Where is a joke here? That’s a toilet for us, abantu. So we shouldn’t show our real lives? We turn a blind eye to such but here I am living it. You are sensitive to it.”
Not only was she slammed for posing on a pit toilet, in October, Zodwa took more jabs after she implied she pees in basins at public toilets.
This is after she posted a snap of herself squatting over a basin seemingly ready to pee.
While she captioned the post “Let me pee, no time for queues”, Zodwa immediately got Instagrammers talking about how distasteful her picture was, saying that displaying herself disrespecting a public facility was unacceptable.
The socialite also got tongues wagging in July when she posted a video of herself bathing in a bikini in a chilly river during the cold winter weather of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
In the video, Zodwa is seen washing herself with cold water using a rag and a bar of soap and proudly shouting, “You can’t be free as I am!”
Zodwa turned things around in September when she slammed haters who criticised her son for wearing a gold tooth to school.
She told the haters they had no business in helping her raise her child.
This all started when Zodwa took to Instagram and posted a video of her driving her son Vuyo to school.
In the video, Zodwa can be seen singing as her son looks at the camera with a slight grin on his face.
She captioned the post, “It’s Monday. Take someone to school. Sing for him. Tell him you love him. Tell him to do better for the future and tell him to respect everyone.”
While many found it cute and praised her parenting, others noticed something shiny in Vuyo’s teeth and called her out for letting her son Vuyo wear a “gold tooth” to school.
“That is not her son with the gold tooth, right?” a follower wrote in Zodwa's mentions.
Feeling that the follower's remark was uncalled for, Zodwa responded by saying it was her son and she would raise him however she wished.
“We are in hell, look at your life and the problems you have. Over here this is my s**t,” she said.
Zodwa added that people who were worried about Vuyo should instead focus on their own children.
“Sthandwa, this is my son go look after your kids. What you feel and see is none of our business and your concern. Over here, this is my household.”