Chill! Sho Madjozi is not breaking lockdown rules at gigs: 'We’re in Tanzania where those don't apply'

John Cena hitmaker Sho Madjozi has reassured fans she is not breaking SA lockdown regulations at her gigs, after posting pics of herself performing over the weekend.

The star, who has been touring outside SA, told her loyal followers she is currently in Tanzania, where the Covid-19 regulations are different to back home in SA.

She admitted it was strange to post pictures that may be seen as breaking lockdown rules, but she had done all the necessary health and safety protocols to protect herself, her team and fans.

“It feels strange posting about our shows here since it looks like we’re disregarding SA Covid-19 regulations. We’re in Tanzania where those regulations do not apply and we had to test to come here. Last night went well. It rained throughout but there was so much love!” Sho tweeted.