Fans thinks Samkelo Ndlovu should 'save her performance for the Kilowatt club'

Actress-turned-musician Samkelo "Samu" Ndlovu's recent performance at Zone 6, Soweto, has been met with mixed reactions.

The star, who recently ventured into a music career after leaving e.tv soapie Rhythm City, performed her new track Into Yam over the weekend.

According to several videos that were shared on social media, the performance was rather mild, and saw Samu topping Twitter's trends list.