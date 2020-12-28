TshisaLIVE

Fans thinks Samkelo Ndlovu should 'save her performance for the Kilowatt club'

28 December 2020 - 11:10
Actress-turned-musician Samkelo Ndlovu.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Actress-turned-musician Samkelo "Samu" Ndlovu's recent performance at Zone 6, Soweto, has been met with mixed reactions.

The star, who recently ventured into a music career after leaving e.tv soapie Rhythm City, performed her new track Into Yam over the weekend.

According to several videos that were shared on social media, the performance was rather mild, and saw Samu topping Twitter's trends list.

However, in her defence, Samu said the negative tweets resulted in more streams for her song.

“I won’t stop because you want me to remain in the box you’ve placed me in. I will keep singing and making music. I’m not afraid of failure and I will not fail,” she said.

She slammed critics, saying that they were bored and added that she had fun.

“What you said was a promo wasn’t and then you go and promo for me and have me trending all day at number 1 or 2 just to get people who didn’t know I’m a singer now that I make music, and those people went and did what? Streamed my music,” said Samu.

The star assured critics that she will continue practising her act and pushing her song.

“At least I’m practising my act. These are just pop-ups. Nobody is even paying me for those. I’m adding myself to practise and push my song. When I do perform, best believe there’ll be bells and whistles to go. But I won’t say much, I will show you. It’s not how you start,” she said.

On Twitter, some users said that Samu should have saved her performance for the Kilowatt club, a fiction club on Rhythm City.

Others gave her props for doing her thing without apologies.

Here is a glimpse of what social media users had to say:

