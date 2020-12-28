'It's taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us' - Siya Kolisi on Rachel testing positive for Covid-19

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has spoken about his wife Rachel testing positive for Covid-19 and the struggles of her self-isolating away from him and their children.

In an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday, Siya shared a snap of himself and their children outside the room in which Rachel is self-isolating.

Siya described the experience as a "rollercoaster" ride and said it was difficult not physically being next to Rachel while she fought the coronavirus.

"Date nights have changed a bit. It’s been a rollercoaster experience. I tested negative, which I’m incredibly grateful for! Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy, especially when I can’t physically be with her.