TshisaLIVE

'It's taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us' - Siya Kolisi on Rachel testing positive for Covid-19

28 December 2020 - 11:05 By Masego Seemela
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has detailed his family's struggles while his wife Rachel fights the coronavirus.
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has detailed his family's struggles while his wife Rachel fights the coronavirus.
Image: Siya Kolisi/ instagram

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has spoken about his wife Rachel testing positive for Covid-19 and the struggles of her self-isolating away from him and their children.

In an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday, Siya shared a snap of himself and their children outside the room in which Rachel is self-isolating. 

Siya described the experience as a "rollercoaster" ride and said it was difficult not physically being next to Rachel while she fought the coronavirus.

"Date nights have changed a bit. It’s been a rollercoaster experience. I tested negative, which I’m incredibly grateful for! Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy, especially when I can’t physically be with her.

"It's definitely taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us. I’ve picked up all the household responsibility and for the first time ever, I realised what it’s been like when I go on tours. It’s not easy."

Siya and Rachel spent much of the year reaching out to those impacted most by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Siya said he knew of many people who were suffering watching loved ones being affected by Covid-19.

"It’s our responsibility to do everything we can to stop the spread. Thank you to all the medical workers who are going above and beyond to care for our loved ones when we can’t. Let’s continue to remember the seriousness of this virus and do everything we can to protect those around us." 

Rachel lifted the lid on having the virus in a post on Instagram, in which she spoke candidly about how lonely it is to not have her husband and children with her. 

"I never had a fever, no sore throat, no coughing. I actually spent the day in the pool and assumed I had a sinus infection. I realised I couldn’t smell anything so went straight into isolation until I received my positive result.

"It’s been so rough and scary at times, especially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you."

Rachel said her heart breaks for those in hospital who have to fight the virus alone, not knowing if they’ll see their loved ones again.

"Equally my heart breaks for the healthcare workers working tirelessly and understaffed while others are not taking the safety precautions seriously at all. Covid-19 is not like flu.

"It’s so much worse and if my posting can encourage someone to take one extra step of precaution that will be great. Also if you know people not taking Covid-19 seriously, please have a conversation with them about it."

SNAPS | Siya Kolisi gushes over how cute Rachel looked at the SA Style Awards

Some looks at the Style Awards 2020 had tweeps asking: "Kanti what is denim couture?"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Nicholas Kolisi asking Rachel for a baby brother is the cutest thing you'll see today

Nicholas Kolisi is clear about what he wants from his mama: a baby brother.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

'I got this', says 'superwoman' Rachel Kolisi as she helps family take spare tyre out from under car

Some of Siya's fans joked that Rachel spared him the "embarrassment" by helping the family take out their tyre
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'This is white men benefiting off the back of a black man' - Rachel Kolisi on unauthorised Siya book

Rachel wrote that she and Siya thought the book had "died out" after the announcement that the Springbok captain would release his own book
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Mohale trends after Mzansi compares his gifts for Somizi with Vusi Nova’s TshisaLIVE
  2. From John Vuli Gate to Kelly K jab - 5 times Jub Jub’s show shook Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang's mega moves ensured she held on to her crown tightly this year TshisaLIVE
  4. Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi' TshisaLIVE
  5. A timeline: Inside Letoya Makhene & Lebo Keswa's whirlwind love story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wrapping 2020: A world in turmoil
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X