LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King on depression

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
28 December 2020 - 07:00
Dawn Thandeka King has been candid about her struggle with depression.
Dawn Thandeka King has endured many difficulties over the past few years, but told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that she found strength in always making time for herself.

The star, who plays the role of MaZet on Lockdown, split from her husband three years ago and has faced many dark days since. She has since found love again and is in a good space, but shared the lessons she learnt in her battle with depression.

“I realise the importance of the platform I have. I realise the importance of speaking out, because if I don't speak out about it, who will? I guess I will forever speak about depression and about the importance of taking care of yourself because taking care of myself was the one thing that brought me back.”

She credits her loved ones with helping her through the tough times, including her new bae.

And while she is head over heels in love, there are no plans for a wedding just yet.

“I am not really going to rush into marriage right now. I just came from a 13-year marriage so I would not want to rush into anything. I am happy the way I am, and I am not pressured into doing anything. I am just enjoying being a mom.”

