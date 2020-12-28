LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King on depression

Dawn Thandeka King has endured many difficulties over the past few years, but told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that she found strength in always making time for herself.

The star, who plays the role of MaZet on Lockdown, split from her husband three years ago and has faced many dark days since. She has since found love again and is in a good space, but shared the lessons she learnt in her battle with depression.

“I realise the importance of the platform I have. I realise the importance of speaking out, because if I don't speak out about it, who will? I guess I will forever speak about depression and about the importance of taking care of yourself because taking care of myself was the one thing that brought me back.”