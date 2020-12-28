Moshe Ndiki can't help but stan over his mother-in-law!
Actor Moshe Ndiki took to Twitter to let fans know that his relationship with his mother-in-law is like no other.
This year has been a tough one for Moshe and his bae Phelo, with the couple breaking up and then reuniting.
But the festive season is all about spending time with loved ones and Moshe made it clear that his relationship with his mother-in-law is first class.
In a post over the weekend, the star shared a photo of him and Phelo chatting to his hubby's mom, next to the caption: “My mother-in-law is funny! I love this woman”.
My mother in law is FUNNY! 🤣🤣🤣I love this woman pic.twitter.com/xqQFj2me1W— Moshe Nkumanda-Ndiki (@MosheNdiki) December 26, 2020
The couple's rollercoaster relationship had fans on the edge of their seats for much of 2020.
Earlier this year, Moshe and Phelo revealed that they had actually got hitched in 2019.
In a video of the pair sharing their vows, Phelo was overcome by the emotions of the day. The singer professed his undying love for Moshe.
“I don't think you'll ever understand how much I love you. I've said to you that the love I have for you is a godly love where it is unwavering and I'm here getting married to you.
“I love you today, I love you tomorrow. We are still going to go through things and I will still love you then,” said Phelo.