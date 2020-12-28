Moshe Ndiki can't help but stan over his mother-in-law!

Actor Moshe Ndiki took to Twitter to let fans know that his relationship with his mother-in-law is like no other.

This year has been a tough one for Moshe and his bae Phelo, with the couple breaking up and then reuniting.

But the festive season is all about spending time with loved ones and Moshe made it clear that his relationship with his mother-in-law is first class.

In a post over the weekend, the star shared a photo of him and Phelo chatting to his hubby's mom, next to the caption: “My mother-in-law is funny! I love this woman”.