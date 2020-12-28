TIMELINE | All the drama from Musa Mseleku and his wives
SA's Uthando Nes'thembu gave a glimpse into the lives of businessman Musa Mseleku and his wives MaYeni, MaNgwabe, MaKhumalo and MaCele.
With the return of the popular reality TV show came even more tea than before. And guys, it was a mess shem.
As much as the show educated us on the ins and outs of polygamy, there wasn't a moment without that reality TV edge.
The drama? Juicy. The tea? Piping hot!
Here is what happened between Musa and his sister wives that had Mzansi up in arms.
Not really 'sister wives' after all.
Though they tried to push the narrative of Musa's wives getting along in season 1, Mzansi called out the family for pretending to be amicable for the camera.
While discussing the arrangements for third wife MaKhumalo's perfect wedding, their 'sisterhood' fell through the cracks. Fans could sense the hostility and general disdain in the room.
MaCele 'I actually don't like any of you' Mseleku explained to fans of the show that the wives spent less time together because of the lockdown. She said that she had got used to the peace of not seeing them daily.
MaKhumalo and pregnancy
Musa and MaKhumalo were a large chunk of the viewer's interest in the hit reality show. And boy, did their fights really pack a punch.
MaKhumalo had opened up about her pregnancy struggles in the past, admitting to fans that she is finding trouble in conceiving.
However, hubby Musa wasn't sensitive to her struggle to become pregnant. He rubbed MaKhumalo's infertility in her face at any chance he got, sparking outrage online.
Fans were supportive of MaKhumalo, sending their sympathies and best wishes on the TL.
Getting pregnant 'the western way'
Musa also received backlash from fans about his choice to not explore other avenues to get pregnant.
After fans questioned the businessman for not considering methods like in vitro fertilisation and surrogacy, he responded to fans' burning questions. In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the star said that he doesn't believe in the “western way” of doing things.
“My family and I subscribe first to African tradition. Our foundation as a family is based on African principles and values, they are not based on Western culture or practices, therefore we have to find solutions to our troubles — no matter what they are — in the traditional way. What is happening here, is that people want to force us to accept or conform to Western ways of doing things and that is not right,” Musa said.
Musa and MaKhumalo's relationship
Though the first season of Uthando Nes'thembu had Musa as a firm fave, the latest season painted him in a different light.
Fans got in their feels after an altercation broke out between Musa and his third wife MaKhumalo. Musa shouted at her in public for her outfit choice, saying that her clothing was “too tight” and inappropriate.
Fast losing his status as SA's favourite polygamist, MaKhumalo made sure to let Musa know, in the moment, that what he's doing isn't OK. She said that it was belittling to be scolded like that in front of the wives.
“You know when you’re going to shout at me in front of other wives, I feel so small like he is somehow causing a spectacle,” MaKhumalo said.