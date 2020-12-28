TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Diddy stans on Kabza de Small’s amapiano hit

28 December 2020 - 14:19 By Masego Seemela
Sean "Diddy" Combs is stanning on one of Kabza de Small's tracks.
Image: Diddy: Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt x Kabza de Small/ Instagram

Talk about international recognition!

Amapiano king Kabza de Small has received a major nod from American superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs, who can't stop jammin' to one of the hitmakers fire hits.

Over the weekend, Kabza found his name on the Twitter trends list after Diddy tagged him in an Instagram video of him vibing to Kabza's song.  

In the video, Diddy can be seen holding a bottle of Cîroc on a yacht and yelling: “Happy holidays to everyone."

With the breeze blowing through Diddy's shirt, Kabza's song can be heard playing in the background, adding some ambience to the video.

While Diddy's nod to Kabza came as a surprise to many South Africans, local celebs Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, K.O, Kamo Mphela and others flooded the American star’s post with positive responses.

Kabza also took to Instagram to share how much he appreciated the shout out, writing: “Amapiano to the world. Danko grootman..”

Maphorisa also praised the I Need A Girl hitmaker for acknowledging the amapiano genre.

In July, Kabza defended his claim to be the “King of Amapiano”, saying he won't apologise for working hard.

“I won’t be apologetic for working hard and for achieving what I’ve achieved. I never said I was better than anyone. I never lowered anyone for doing his best in the game.

“Through the hard work, I’ve put in so many years and I’m finally enjoying the fruits of success. People will always talk whether you do good and bad. Just don’t lose focus.”

TshisaLIVE
