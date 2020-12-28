WATCH | Diddy stans on Kabza de Small’s amapiano hit

Talk about international recognition!

Amapiano king Kabza de Small has received a major nod from American superstar Sean “Diddy” Combs, who can't stop jammin' to one of the hitmakers fire hits.

Over the weekend, Kabza found his name on the Twitter trends list after Diddy tagged him in an Instagram video of him vibing to Kabza's song.

In the video, Diddy can be seen holding a bottle of Cîroc on a yacht and yelling: “Happy holidays to everyone."

With the breeze blowing through Diddy's shirt, Kabza's song can be heard playing in the background, adding some ambience to the video.