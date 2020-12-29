5 times Anele Mdoda’s 'Kelly Rowland' tweet came back to haunt her in 2020!

2020 Twitter proved to radio host Anele Mdoda that the internet doesn't forgive or forget easily. The Twitter mob showed this in how they managed to drag the radio presenter for filth each time US singer Kelly Rowland posted something on the TL.

Tweeps reminded Anele every chance they got that they'll never get over her criticism of Kelly's beauty.

Anele made headlines in October of 2019 when she suggested that the Destiny's Child star was not as good looking as many people believed. Anele added that Kelly only “looks amazing with make-up” and shared a picture of Kelly with and without it.

Since then she's had to defend her stance multiple times ...

The beginning of the pattern that sees Anele trend as soon as Kelly posts anything on the socials began as far back as 11 months ago ...

Back in January of 2020, before Covid-19 took over most of our lives ... a popular twelep tweeted his thoughts on how he was still shook over Anele's opinion of Kelly.

That tweet went viral and soon Anele's name was on the Twitter trends list again and it was like we were right-back in 2019. *insert face with palm emoji here*