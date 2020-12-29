TshisaLIVE

Cassper responds to suggestions his gigs may have helped spread Covid-19

29 December 2020 - 11:55 By Masego Seemela
Cassper is not convinced that his gigs spread Covid-19.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

Hip-hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has responded to claims his gigs were “always full” during the Covid-19 pandemic and may have helped spread the virus.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings for 14 days. In his address, which came as the amount of Covid-19 cases in SA reached over one million, Ramaphosa stated that South Africans had let their guard down and was were now “paying the price”. 

“We have not been wearing masks. We are not washing our hands or sanitising. And we are not keeping a safe distance from others.

“We have continued to host and attend social gatherings and events that in many cases flout public health regulations. As has been the case previously, social gatherings substantially increase the risk of transmission,” the president said.

Cassper took to Twitter to urge South Africans to take the second wave of the virus seriously and said he was grateful to have survived the virus when he was diagnosed with it earlier this year.

One follower felt that Cassper should not be preaching when he was “not careful” himself, and often held packed gigs.

The star admitted that he had seen faults in himself but said he was being misunderstood.

“My tweet literally says WE need to start thinking about how we moving. Kante what do you guys read? I am seeing fault in myself.

“This is why I don't like debating on Twitter. You can never be right and people don't read to understand but rather read to respond,” he wrote.

