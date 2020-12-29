TshisaLIVE

'We should've locked down earlier' - Celebs weigh in on SA’s return to level 3 lockdown

29 December 2020 - 12:20
Mzansi had a lot about SA moving back to an adjusted level 3 lockdown, including the rich and famous.
With SA heading back to level 3 of the lockdown, some of the country's biggest household names have shared their thoughts and feelings on the stricter rules and regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening, after the National Coronavirus Command Council revised the restrictions in response to a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking about the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, a teary-eyed Ramaphosa pleaded with the nation to work together to fight the virus.

“There will come a day when this pandemic will be over. On that day, we must be able to look one another in the eye and say: ‘We gave it our all, we each played our part, we worked together as one nation, and we prevailed,'" he said.

The news had tongues wagging about the move back to level 3, including comments from our rich and famous.

MTV's Fake It 'Till You Make It star Lasizwe  believed that the move to level 3 should have happened weeks ago.

Actress Ayanda Thabethe addressed the president, calling out the South African government for alleged corruption.

“Also light a candle to pray that the government will stop looting money meant to help everyone in need as well ..." tweeted Ayanda.

Rapper AKA urged fans to stock up on alcohol responsibly ahead of the ban on alcohol, while Pearl Modiadie was exhausted by people speculating what was on the corner of the president's mouth during the address.

Rapper Rouge predicted that the second wave and further lockdown restrictions would once again cripple the entertainment industry.

