'We should've locked down earlier' - Celebs weigh in on SA’s return to level 3 lockdown

With SA heading back to level 3 of the lockdown, some of the country's biggest household names have shared their thoughts and feelings on the stricter rules and regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday evening, after the National Coronavirus Command Council revised the restrictions in response to a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking about the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, a teary-eyed Ramaphosa pleaded with the nation to work together to fight the virus.

“There will come a day when this pandemic will be over. On that day, we must be able to look one another in the eye and say: ‘We gave it our all, we each played our part, we worked together as one nation, and we prevailed,'" he said.

The news had tongues wagging about the move back to level 3, including comments from our rich and famous.

MTV's Fake It 'Till You Make It star Lasizwe believed that the move to level 3 should have happened weeks ago.