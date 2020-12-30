5 celebs who came out of lockdown & went straight into vacation mode

At the start of the year, House of BNG's Queen B Bonang Matheba tweeted, “Guys, I'm so bored. And it's only day 4! Tjooooooo.” So it was only a matter of time before she hopped on a plane and partied it up.

She lived it up in Cape Town and the bush during the lockdown.

Along with bestie Pinky girl, the stars took lavish weekend vacations away. On their first trip away at the Kruger National Park, Mzansi's party girls enjoyed the views of the plains, getting up close and personal with the wildlife.

In her trip to the Mother City, the star was seen enjoying Clifton beach and a private experience on a yacht with the champopo flowing.

Though this trip was actually for her launch of BNG Nectar, Queen B always knows how to get the vibes going.

