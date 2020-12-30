5 celebs who came out of lockdown & went straight into vacation mode
As soon as the lockdown eased its rules, those with wanderlust in their hearts couldn't help but pack their suitcases to jet off their next adventure.
Though many of us weren't fortunate enough to travel, we could easily hop onto Instagram and vicariously live through our fave celebrities who have been soaking up that vacay time.
Here are some our faves who jetted around the country when the lockdown hit level 3:
Bonang Matheba
At the start of the year, House of BNG's Queen B Bonang Matheba tweeted, “Guys, I'm so bored. And it's only day 4! Tjooooooo.” So it was only a matter of time before she hopped on a plane and partied it up.
She lived it up in Cape Town and the bush during the lockdown.
Along with bestie Pinky girl, the stars took lavish weekend vacations away. On their first trip away at the Kruger National Park, Mzansi's party girls enjoyed the views of the plains, getting up close and personal with the wildlife.
In her trip to the Mother City, the star was seen enjoying Clifton beach and a private experience on a yacht with the champopo flowing.
Though this trip was actually for her launch of BNG Nectar, Queen B always knows how to get the vibes going.
Letoya Makhene
Actress Letoya Makhene and fiancé businesswoman Lebo Keswa had a safari baecation during the lockdown. The couple went to the Mabalingwe Private Game Lodge for a weekend of romance and pure bliss.
Lebo and Letoya were seen sipping on cocktails, avoiding the wrath of monkeys and exploring the wildlife at sunset. Lebo took to Instagram with a heartfelt post and the pair really look like couple goals
“We went for a game drive and my partner was the hunted game. I love you baby, you are fun personified
“It’s so easy to be unapologetic about who I am about you though, my love,” wrote Lebo.
Somizi and Mohale
The lockdown hasn't stopped the Somhale romance from being in the limelight. The couple, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary this year, took a vacay away on a safari getaway full of wining and dining.
The couple decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg for a quiet weekend away for a baecation for the books.
Somizi and Mohale were spotted at the Orpen Gate and Ngala Tented Camp, showing off their 'glamping' lifestyle. Somizi said that he enjoyed his vacay with the 'HubStar'.
Taking to Instagram, the couple both shared snaps of the trip. They were seen on early morning game drives.
Boity
Media personality Boity was seen vacationing in Cape Town. That soft and glamorous life.
In one of the hottest solocations of the year, the rapper was seen living her best life on wine farms and sipping mimosas in a white comfy gown.
Mzansi thought her trip was defining that soft lifestyle that the streets are loving.
A luxurious and lavish lifestyle is definitely a good look on Boity Thulo.
Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema
With the announcement they were expecting a baby boy, presenter Tino Chinyani decided to take bae singer-songwriter Simz Ngema on a babymoon to an undisclosed location called 'paradise'.
A break away from the world one last time before you have a baby can give you all the love and strength to have a little one on the way.
Tino surprised (pregnant at the time) girlfriend Simz with a relaxing weekend away. The pair were seen getting loved up in a jacuzzi. The couple took to Instagram sharing their love with the world with intimate views of the two.