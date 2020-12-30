TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda hits back at new Covid-19 variant being labelled 'the SA strain'

30 December 2020 - 12:00
Anele Mdoda has shared her frustration about the new variant of the coronavirus being labelled as South African.
Anele Mdoda has shared her frustration about the new variant of the coronavirus being labelled as South African.
Image: Via Real Talk with Anele/YouTube

Radio host Anele Mdoda has added her voice to the outcry over a mutated Covid-19 virus being labelled the "South African coronavirus strain".

It all started when The Japan Times published an article on Tuesday reporting Japan had confirmed its first case of the "South African coronavirus strain".

The variant was confirmed by health minister Zweli Mkhize earlier this month and has driven the nation's second wave of infections. Another mutation of the virus has been discovered in the UK.

People across Twitter caught wind of the article, and a backlash ensued.

Many felt SA was being unfairly blamed for the new variant of the virus and flooded the publication's Twitter mentions to air their grievances.

947 Breakfast Club host Anele weighed in on the article's headline, saying countries were playing a game over who was to blame for the virus.

“I see this tennis y'all are playing!” said Anele.

Many of the star's followers agreed and shared their own thoughts on the issue.

Check out the responses below:

Anele has previously shared her opinions about the coronavirus, and, after revealing she had contracted the virus, warned fans that Covid-19 has "no rules". 

“Covid-19 has no rules. It does what it wants. It grows where it wants. It attacks as it pleases and takes whomever it wants. Brace yourselves,” she tweeted earlier this month.

5 times Anele Mdoda’s 'Kelly Rowland' tweet came back to haunt her in 2020!

If 2020 made one thing clear, it is that Twitter will never get over what Anele said about Kelly Rowland...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Anele Mdoda weighs in on Norma Mngoma’s tell-all interview: All’s fair in love & war

"All is fair in love and war! She must spill! Thetha wena sisi!" wrote Anele.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Anele Mdoda left fuming after two strangers barged into her hotel room

Anele Mdoda had to deal with a strange incident over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. From John Vuli Gate to Kelly K jab - 5 times Jub Jub’s show shook Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Diddy stans on Kabza de Small’s amapiano hit TshisaLIVE
  3. TIMELINE | All the drama from Musa Mseleku and his wives TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King on depression TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 times Anele Mdoda’s 'Kelly Rowland' tweet came back to haunt her in 2020! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X