Clapback king of 2020? 5 times Somizi hit back HARD
If 2020 taught tweeps anything, it would be not to come for Somizi. The Idols SA is not scared of a young clapback, and when he does it is brutal!
The star made headlines several times this year for securing the bag or being caught in the middle of drama, but occasionally had the streets talking just for his spicy responses to trolls.
Somizi has to hit back at everything from his joke about his friends to the gifts he gave to his bae, Mohale.
Here are just five times he left the internet shaking:
'Hello, poor people'
Somizi was dragged on Twitter in September when a video surfaced of him referring to a group he was vacationing with as “poor people”.
He hit back, explaining that they were his friends and the comments were a joke.
“Are you in that video? Are you one of my friends down there who are not offended by the joke? Why are you personalising this? Heal please. What and who you are has nothing to do with me.” he said
'I am proudly gonna age like my mom, happy and content'
Fans were shocked in May when a user rolled up on the TLs and started dissing Somizi's mom, Mary Twala.
He schooled the follower, telling them to put some respect on his mother's name.
“Let me engage you. I am proudly gonna age like my mom, happy and content. I just wish your mom reaches my mom's age and I used the word poor in a wrong sentence because Mohale won't be. I hope it's not the case with you and your gorgeous ageless mom,” he said, adding that the person should unfollow him.
The user later apologised for his comments, which Somizi accepted.
let me engage u.... I am proudly gonna age like my mom.....happy and content....just wish yo mom reaches my mom's age ....and I used the word poor in a wrong sentence......coz mohale wont be....I hope it's not the case with u and yo gorgeous ageless mom.....u can now unfollow— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2020
'Am I using your Sassa grant?'
After Ma Mary's death in July, Somizi was criticised by some for giving a wedding/birthday gift to Mohale on the same day as the funeral.
Some questioned the timing of the present, and Mohale's decision to post about it, on the day the star was burying his mother.
While they didn't respond to the hate, the criticism resurfaced two months later when Mohale posted a pic of a present from Somizi.
A critic asked when Mohale would start gifting Somizi, and the Idols SA judge delivered a proper clapback.
“Kunani am I using your Sassa grant? Until I do, stop asking stupid questions,” Somizi said.
kunani am I using yo sasa grant.....until I do stop asking stupid questions— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) September 4, 2020
'No straight, smart guy would be so invested in homosexual sex life.'
The couple's relationship came under the spotlight again a few days later when one troll asked a rude question about who was dominant in the bedroom.
Somizi asked the troll why he was so interested in their sex life, and delivered a hectic clapback.
“It's simple bafo isho ukuthi ufuna ukub***** hubani phakathi kwethu ... ngoba le****e olibuzayo alizukwisa ndawo ... and don't tell me you are straight because no straight, smart guy would be so invested in homosexual sex life. Please don't choose me as you can see the type of guys I'm into,” he said.
Flex!
In June, Somizi left a tweep spinning after the user asked how the star spent father's day.
Somizi flexed on the hater and asked the critic what they did. Class.
I wake up . Go outside. Decide which car to drive. Then decide which house I wanna sleep at between free state. Kzn. Dainfern. Fourways. Soweto. Parys. Then call my daughter to come get my bank card to spoil herself. Wena? I'll listen on the radio— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) June 21, 2020