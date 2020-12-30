TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle in mourning after losing loved one to Covid-19, urges people to be careful

30 December 2020 - 11:30 By Masego Seemela
DJ Zinhle is heartbroken after losing a loved one to Covid-19.
Image: DJ Zinhle

Messages of condolences are flooding in for hitmaker DJ Zinhle after she opened up about losing a loved one to Covid-19. 

The renowned DJ took to Twitter to share her heartbreak after someone very close to her died.

Not mentioning who the person was, Zinhle wrote: "Lost someone I love dearly because of Covid-19. My heart is broken. Please take care of yourselves.

Earlier this year, Zinhle launched her own range of face masks for adults and children.

In June, Zinhle revealed that whenever she feels like her spirit is dying, she listens to Ami Faku's music. 

“Whenever I feel like my spirit is dying, I listen to your music. It helps me feel alive again,” she wrote in a cute message to Ami on social media.

