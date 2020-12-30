'Entanglement'- How Jada Pinkett Smith created one of 2020’s biggest buzzwords

2020 has been the mother of all years that one definitely will never forget. One thing social media users worldwide won't forget is the word “entanglement” that was made famous by American actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

This is after Jada had an interview on Red Table Talk with her husband Will Smith in July which is now one of the most memorable interviews of the year.

Jada found herself in the middle of a social media storm when August confirmed he had an affair with her and had her husband's blessing.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation of their marriage to a life partnership. He gave me his blessing,” he claimed.

According to Vulture, Jada's reps first denied the claims, labelling them as “absolutely not true”.

But Jada and August soon found their names on the Twitter trends list. The Girls Trip actress then brought herself to the table to address claims by her former lover and singer August that they had a brief romantic relationship with Will’s “permission”.

In the video conversation with her husband, Jada admitted that she did date August “about four-and-a-half years ago” when she and Will had a brief separation. “We were over. From there, as time went on I got into a different kind of 'entanglement' with August.”

Will then asked her to be clear about “entanglement”.

“I think you need to say clearly what happened [as far as] you and I decided we were going to take our space and what happened? An entanglement? A relationship?”

She replied, “Yes, a relationship, absolutely,” claiming she was in a bad place at the time of their separation.

Jada explaining her brief relationship with August as “entanglement” soon made it as the talk of Twitter.

Here are some of the humorous reactions from tweeps: