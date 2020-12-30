TshisaLIVE

'Entanglement'- How Jada Pinkett Smith created one of 2020’s biggest buzzwords

30 December 2020 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Jada Pinkett Smith sent shockwaves on social media after creating the word "entanglement".
Jada Pinkett Smith sent shockwaves on social media after creating the word "entanglement".
Image: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

2020 has been the mother of all years that one definitely will never forget. One thing social media users worldwide won't forget is the word “entanglement” that was made famous by American actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

This is after Jada had an interview on  Red Table Talk with her husband Will Smith in July which is now one of the most memorable interviews of the year.

Jada found herself in the middle of a social media storm when August confirmed he had an affair with her and had her husband's blessing.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation of their marriage to a life partnership. He gave me his blessing,” he claimed.

According to Vulture, Jada's reps first denied the claims, labelling them as “absolutely not true”.

But Jada and August soon found their names on the Twitter trends list. The Girls Trip actress then brought herself to the table to address claims by her former lover and singer August that they had a brief romantic relationship with Will’s “permission”.

In the video conversation with her husband, Jada admitted that she did date August “about four-and-a-half years ago” when she and Will had a brief separation. “We were over. From there, as time went on I got into a different kind of 'entanglement' with August.” 

Will then asked her to be clear about “entanglement”.

“I think you need to say clearly what happened [as far as] you and I decided we were going to take our space and what happened? An entanglement? A relationship?”

She replied, “Yes, a relationship, absolutely,” claiming she was in a bad place at the time of their separation.

Jada explaining her brief relationship with August as “entanglement” soon made it as the talk of Twitter.

Here are some of the humorous reactions from tweeps:

Jada has previously addressed rumours that she was in an open marriage with Will, telling HuffPost in 2013 that she had told her husband that he could do whatever he wants as long as he can look at himself in the mirror without regret.

“I’ve always told Will: ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK'.

“Because, at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be. That’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

