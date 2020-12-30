K.O keen on Covid-19 vaccine: My livelihood is outside, I wanna get to it without being paranoid

Artist K.O has encouraged his fans to have faith in the much-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine.

In an address on Monday to announce SA's move to adjusted lockdown level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country will receive it in 2021.

On Twitter, K.O said he is for the internationally approved vaccine and has no time for conspiracy theories floating about it on the internet.

The rapper added that since his livelihood requires him to be in public spaces, he wants the comfort of knowing he will be safe when performing.

“The vaccine in SA is only arriving second quarter of 2021 as per the president. I’m pro the internationally approved Covid-19 vaccine, miss me with the theories. My livelihood is outside and I wanna get to it without being paranoid,” said K.O.