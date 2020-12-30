Mzansi mourns the death of theatre legend & 'Skeem Saam' actor Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa

Tributes flooded social media on Wednesday after the death of veteran actor, radio broadcaster, theatre legend and media mogul Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa.

His death was confirmed by his son, Matome, on Tuesday evening.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our father, brother and colleague Mr Mahuma Paul Rapetsoa. “Bra Paul” passed away today at 18:56. May your wonderful soul rest in peace Mokwena,” he wrote in a short statement on Facebook.

No further details were given.

Rapetsoa lit up radio, stage and screens for several decades, producing, directing and performing in several major productions, with many hailing him as “the father of township theatre” in Limpopo and beyond. He also headed the drama department at SABC radio station Thobela FM.

Rapetsoa played the role of Josias in the popular SABC1 series Skeem Saam and mentored the late Charles “Big Boy” Maja.

Maja died in April. Speaking to Sowetan at the time, Rapetsoa said he was heartbroken by his protégé's passing.

“As a trained stage actor myself, I taught Charles [that] in radio dramas you are act like [you would] in a stage or TV show. He was always hungry to learn. Even when he got a job in Skeem Saam he told me. His death is a big loss to our industry.”