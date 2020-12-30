TshisaLIVE

SA star Elaine shows off dope merch she got from Drake

30 December 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Drake sent Elaine dope merchandise.
Image: Elaine/ Instagram

Despite the worldwide pandemic, SA-born musician Elaine is living the high life and recently received a cool prezzie from international superstar Drake.

The singer, who is now based in the US, had her life changed for the better after signing to Columbia Records in August.

While she started out as an independent artist, Elaine is now considered by Drake to be one of the “very important people” to have on their list. He made sure the Mzansi songstress also got her fit of his Nocta clothing line which he produces in partnership with Nike.

Kitted out in all-black and a yellow jacket, Elaine took to social media to share snaps of herself looking like a doll in Drake's merchandise.

In her Instagram post, she tagged the “Champagnepapi” [Drake], clearly showing how much “levels” her life is now on.

Elaine is not the only South African artist who Drake fancies. DJ Black Coffee is s friend of Drake's and recently showed off his gift from the rapper.

The Superman hitmaker took to social media to thank Drake for delivering exclusive merchandise to him.

