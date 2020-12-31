TshisaLIVE

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz gushes over 'future makhoti' DJ Zinhle

31 December 2020 - 11:40 By Masego Seemela
DJ Murdah and his 'girlfriend', DJ Zinhle.
Image: Bongani Mohosana/ Instagram

Smitten and in love, Black Motion's Bongani “DJ Murdah” Mohosana has wished "future makoti", award-winning DJ Zinhle, a sweet happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Murdah penned a message to the Umlilo hitmaker, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Wednesday.

On Instagram Stories, the star posted a snap of him and Zinhle sitting on a huge rock, with the words: “To future makhoti, I wish you a happy birthday and many more. May you fulfil all your heart's desires while staying humble and kind as you are. This is your day, enjoy it."

DJ Murdah's sweet birthday message to DJ Zinhle.
Image: Bongani Mohosana/ Instagram

Murdah also posted pictures of the couple hugging.

Murdah and DJ Zinhle share a hug.
Image: Bongani Mohosana/Instagram

Zinhle and Murdah have been steaming things up on the socials for several months now.

Just a few days ago, Murdah took to Instagram to hail Zinhle the best in the music game. 

With a cute pink background and Zinhle's gorgeous snap centred on the post, Murdah penned a young praise poem for his "bae", saying she was “the god of Sandton, his lord and saviour and the one who was Mandela's buddy”. 

TshisaLIVE
