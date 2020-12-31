DJ Zinhle's boss moves pull her effortlessly through the pandemic
2020 showed us flames: from the coronavirus taking over our lives to whatever the H happened to Instagram, this year was probably one of the worst years in human history.
But, as always, our faves pulled through. Despite the pandemic, there were a few stars who rose up like a phoenix from the ashes.
Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle took Mzansi by storm this year with all her endeavours.
Though the year got off to a rocky start with her split from AKA, The DJ proved dreams can come true in the face of a deathly pandemic.
Here's how DJ owned 2020!
Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer of the Year
In March, Zinhle bagged the prestigious 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award at an event to celebrate successful African women in various fields in KwaZulu-Natal.
While holding daughter, mini-influencer Kairo Forbes, the musician gave a small acceptance speech with some advice for fans:
“Let’s be sure to remind ourselves and our children that you’re destined for greatness, live your life intentionally. Wake up with purpose and decide that every day is your day & don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. You’re the director of your life,” said DJ Zinhle.
DJ Zinhle face masks sold out!
Like mother, like daughter DJ Zinhle and Kairo lead when it came to lucrative business endeavours. The pair launched a face mask range in partnership with Jireh wellness.
The masks were sold out within days of their launch. The adorable children's face masks with a panda design inspired by Kairo were sold out as well.
The star advised her fans to pre-order in case they sold out again. Speaking about her business on her Instagram stories, DJ Zinhle said that she is working hard in hopes of inspiring her daughter.
“I work hard so Kairo and other girls can understand the value of hard work,” she wrote.
Equity in Boulevard Nectar Rosé
As we know, when it comes to business, CEO Zinhle knows how to rake in that cash and make it rain “Nelson Mandela”.
In a historical win for the books, DJ Zinhle announced that she acquired equity in the international champagne brand Boulevard Nectar Rosé and has been appointed CEO. Speaking about the monumental achievement, the star explained to fans that she wants to secure a financial legacy for baby girl Kairo.
Taking to Instagram, DJ Zinhle said that her new business venture has been a year in the making.
“I actually don’t know what to say, we’ve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning I didn’t believe it. At every meeting I’d feel like this required more from me, it’s huge, I needed to operate at a level I didn’t even know I could reach.” wrote DJ Zinhle.
Era by DJ Zinhle sunglasses
Her long-standing brand Era by DJ Zinhle has featured the star's talents in the area of fashion and design. From her bespoke watches to bracelets, the star's accessories are favoured across Mzansi.
This year the star announced a collection of sunglasses to be added to her fashion label. DJ Zinhle took to Instagram with snaps of her sleek new sunnies.
Besties actress Pearl Thusi and TV presenter Moozlie modelled for Era by DJ Zinhle. In a post about her latest endeavour, the star cemented herself into the sunglasses industry.
“Today is a big day ... the Era By DJ Zinhle sunglass range #eravision drops today. Congratulations to the team”, she wrote.