DJ Zinhle's boss moves pull her effortlessly through the pandemic

2020 showed us flames: from the coronavirus taking over our lives to whatever the H happened to Instagram, this year was probably one of the worst years in human history.

But, as always, our faves pulled through. Despite the pandemic, there were a few stars who rose up like a phoenix from the ashes.

Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle took Mzansi by storm this year with all her endeavours.

Though the year got off to a rocky start with her split from AKA, The DJ proved dreams can come true in the face of a deathly pandemic.

Here's how DJ owned 2020!