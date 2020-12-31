Fired actors, the BTS drama & more! Here's a 2020 timeline for The Fergusons

In a bizarre episode of art imitates life, 2020 gave us drama, drama and more drama from power couple and owners of Ferguson Films, Connie and Shona, both on and off the screen.

With everything from showing off their lavish mansion and many luxury cars to fitness routines, downtime in their house and family vacations that had many screaming “please take us with you!”, 2020 proved a reality show focused on the life and times of power couple Connie and Shona and their family would sell like hot cakes.

More than that, the behind-the-scenes drama that kept them trending on Twitter this year also proved the pair are truly in the business of “making drama” both on and off the screen.

From making money moves to firing more actors than Mzansi was ready for, the Fergusons served us hot entertainment on all fronts.

Here's a timeline of top events in 2020 involving the power couple:

Covid-19 hits Fergusons where it hurts

Despite being seemingly untouchable, life reminded Connie and Shona that in reality Covid-19, was going to mess up their plans just like everyone else. The global pandemic affected their business when lockdown forced them to put down their tools.

Connie, who runs Ferguson Films with her husband, told the Sunday Times: “We will not be able to deliver that content by the end of May. There’s so much going on behind the scenes. We are thinking about how we’re going to survive as a company, but not only that, we are thinking how are we going to help our people.”

However, after a few weeks, some regulations were relaxed and that allowed them to go back to work.