Home robberies, product ranges and lost love: Zodwa’s 2020
This year has truly been one for the books, and surely not many will forget 2020. One such person is Mzansi's national treasure Zodwa Wabantu, who was the victim of a house robbery and also lost her bae, Vusi Ngubane, all in the same year.
In April, Zodwa was left struggling to come to terms with the heartbreak of having her home broken into by thieves.
The socialite told TshisaLIVE that the most heartbreaking thing about being robbed was that life can change so drastically in a few hours all because of “selfish” people.
“I don't want to dwell on the robbery because, at the end of the day, it's life. Once I actually know for sure just how much I have lost, I will work as hard as I can to bring myself back to where I was.”
Zodwa admitted that crime had a way of leaving one feeling helpless.
“It's just that it's not a great feeling to know that a random group of people decided that I don't deserve all these things that I worked so hard for. Crime is really the most heartbreaking thing. Imagine working that hard for you to be back to square one.”
When she spoke to TshisaLIVE last Thursday, just after she found out about the house burglary, Zodwa thanked God she and her family weren't home, because she said she believed something bad could have happened to them.
“I'm heartbroken that you work so hard only for other people with evil hearts to take everything you've worked for. It really hurts. But I am very grateful there was nobody at home. I could have been raped or killed, if I was in the house, but God made sure I wasn't there.”
As if a house robbery was not enough, in June Zodwa tried to keep herself busy during lockdown with hopes it would distract her from the heartbreak she suffered when she and Vusi decided to call it quits.
She did so by launching new beauty products and endorsing clinical procedures but told TshisaLIVE that she is hopeful Vusi will come back.
“As someone who lives her life in the spotlight, my relationships are very public. When people ask if we have broken up, I tell them that it is over but we are still trying to work things out.
“I love him and hope that we can fix things, she expressed.”
The pair broke up in May after a break-in at their home, which put a strain on their relationship.
“We have been going through the most since the break-in. We both responded to it differently and it was difficult for us. We decided to take a break but we could get back together once the initial trauma has passed.”
Things went further south in August when Zodwa apparently opened a case of fraud against her former lover for allegedly using her name in a business deal, a claim his legal team later denied.
Zodwa took to social media to claim that Vusi had allegedly used her name to get an endorsement deal on a vehicle.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said that she opened a case of fraud against Vusi and would serve him with a letter of demand. “The police said I should not comment on the matter. I have a letter of demand for defrauding me,” she said.
Vusi's lawyer, Howard Felix, told TshisaLIVE he was not aware of a fraud case being opened against his client. “To our knowledge, as it stands, there is no confirmation of a fraud case being brought against our client,” he said.