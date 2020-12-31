Home robberies, product ranges and lost love: Zodwa’s 2020

This year has truly been one for the books, and surely not many will forget 2020. One such person is Mzansi's national treasure Zodwa Wabantu, who was the victim of a house robbery and also lost her bae, Vusi Ngubane, all in the same year.

In April, Zodwa was left struggling to come to terms with the heartbreak of having her home broken into by thieves.

The socialite told TshisaLIVE that the most heartbreaking thing about being robbed was that life can change so drastically in a few hours all because of “selfish” people.

“I don't want to dwell on the robbery because, at the end of the day, it's life. Once I actually know for sure just how much I have lost, I will work as hard as I can to bring myself back to where I was.”

Zodwa admitted that crime had a way of leaving one feeling helpless.

“It's just that it's not a great feeling to know that a random group of people decided that I don't deserve all these things that I worked so hard for. Crime is really the most heartbreaking thing. Imagine working that hard for you to be back to square one.”

When she spoke to TshisaLIVE last Thursday, just after she found out about the house burglary, Zodwa thanked God she and her family weren't home, because she said she believed something bad could have happened to them.

“I'm heartbroken that you work so hard only for other people with evil hearts to take everything you've worked for. It really hurts. But I am very grateful there was nobody at home. I could have been raped or killed, if I was in the house, but God made sure I wasn't there.”