Pearl Thusi claps back: Am I not someone’s parent?
Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi clapped back at tweeps who said she hated mothers.
The commotion began after it was announced that Nigeria had placed restrictions on travel from SA amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Twitter user reacted to the news, saying Pearl and Bonang were "the only ones who go there".
The Queen Sono star caught wind of the tweet and responded: "We are travelling with your mom."
The insult didn't go down well, with many on Twitter saying she was bringing negative energy to the TL. Other's were just living for the chaos right before New Year's!
See their responses below:
Celebrities are stupid. Why didn't you respond with positivity? You're arrogant and despicable.— The Harsh Truth Detective Who is Vindictive (@TheMerryFellow1) December 29, 2020
Can you be a lady for once. You could have just ignored it— LadyT 🙌 (@ThatoTheLady) December 29, 2020
Mara your Twitter your rules
Lol I love Pearl kodwa yazi😂😂🤣🤣— The Real Afrika🇿🇦 (@TheRealMeaf) December 29, 2020
I was not ready for this😂🤣🤣💪 pic.twitter.com/bv7nt1N3ix
What is reason to swear kodwa? he didn't even say anything to insult you 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️— 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) December 29, 2020
Sis you need to heal— Kgomotso M🎈💦👅 (@Kgomots36517813) December 29, 2020
Ah I know gore ppl on tl are toxic mara insulting ppl's parents when ever they make you angry aowa
Replying to violence with violence, my chat 🔥😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GcgpkLarS3— siyasamkela (@siyamtitshana) December 29, 2020
Pearl, no stranger to the heat Mzansi brings online, didn't stay quiet for too long.
After a tweep said insulting parents was a big no-no, the former Quantico star reminded her followers that she is a momma of two.
“Am I not someone’s parent?" she tweeted.
In the past, Pearl has laughed off online hate.
In August the star was accused of being self-centred after she shared a joke with friend and comedian Mpho Pops.
“Wow some of y’all really obsessed with me. It’s so entertaining. That time y’all don’t even know my relationship and our private jokes sometimes don’t read well on Twitter also,” she said.