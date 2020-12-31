Tito Mboweni is looking for an assistant chef and Somizi wants to help

After his failed attempt at cooking ox liver and veggies, finance minister Tito Mboweni has finally confessed that he needs assistance in the kitchen.

This week, “à la Mboweni”, as he is affectionately known on social media, called for assistance after the step-by-step process of his recipe ended in disaster.

Mboweni shared a snap of the ox liver, peppers, and, lots of garlic — as per usual.

“It started off well. A simple meal of ox liver with veggies. Great idea. It did not work out. I need an assistant chef now! To assist virtually,” said Mboweni.