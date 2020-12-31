Top 5 celeb scandals of 2020

When contacted by TshisaLIVE at the time, AKA’s manager Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. At this point I won’t be giving comment.”

In March Zinhle revealed she was fine after her public break-up with the rapper, saying she is doing well, but is slightly overworked.

The star told Drum magazine the reason behind her relative silence about the split was due to being booked and busy.

Family and work are important to Zinhle, who said: “I am fine, I’m genuinely fine. I have just been overworked.”

She said as far as her relationship with her baby daddy was concerned, they were civil towards each other and “one big happy family”.

“Kiernan, my mom and I, everyone is just getting along. Our break-up hasn’t broken up the family. It doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship to make a family work and that is what we are trying to do now.”

Zodwa Wabantu & Vusi Buthelezi caused chaos on these social streets with their split

Socialite Zodwa, who was fresh from a break-up, found herself in the arms of much younger lover Vusi .

The pair reportedly split in June, and the circumstances leading to the fall out are still sketchy.

The socialite threw herself into work, launching new beauty products and endorsing clinical procedures, but told TshisaLIVE she was hopeful Vusi would come back.

“As someone who lives her life in the spotlight, my relationships are very public. When people ask if we have broken up, I tell them that it is over but we are still trying to work things out,” she said.

“I love him and hope we can fix things.”

The pair broke up in May after a break in at their home, which put strain on their relationship.

“We have been going through the most since the break in. We both responded to it differently and it was difficult for us. We decided to take a break but we could get back together once the initial trauma has passed.”

Vusi didn't come back as Zodwa expected, and in August the socialite found herself opening a "fraud case" against him.

Zodwa claimed Vusi was allegedly using her name in a business deal, a claim his legal team has denied.

Approached for comment, Zodwa said she had opened a case of fraud against Vusi and would serve him with a letter of demand.

"The police said I should not comment on the matter. I have a letter of demand for defrauding me," she said.

Vusi's lawyer, Howard Felix, told TshisaLIVE he was not aware of a fraud case opened against his client.

"To our knowledge, as it stands, there is no confirmation of a fraud case being brought against our client."