LISTEN | Rami Chuene: I have always been vocal about people who don’t treat artists properly

Rami Chuene: I have always been vocal about people who don't treat artists properly
Veteran actress Rami Chuene has been a leading voice in the fight for those who are exploited or vulnerable in the entertainment industry, and told TshisaLIVE that she is not about to stop anytime soon.
The star has made headlines over the last few years for her comments on the difficulties of being an actor in SA, with Sunday World this year claiming that her character on The Queen was killed off after she sided with fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara in her battle with the show's producers.
Ndara had written an open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year highlighting her experiences working for film producers, the Fergusons.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Rami said she was upset with the ministry of sport, arts and culture for not doing more to protect artists.
And while she had always voiced her anger at alleged mistreatment of actors in the industry, her voice had been amplified by social media.
“I have always been vocal about people who don’t treat artists properly. I have always been outspoken about that. I think right now what has made this particular saga is because of how Black Twitter works, all of a sudden everyone has something to say.
“But it is no different to what I said two years ago, what I said five years ago, what I said eight years ago, whether it was on social media or not. Everyone who knows me, knows that it is important for artists, or employers and employees, to have mutual respect for what we are doing and coexist.”
Rami said she believes she will always be remembered for raising her voice for those who seemed voiceless.
“I think I am a force. No-one would forget me, even if they tried,” she joked. “I think I would like to be remembered as a committed artist, a dedicated thespian and obviously someone who has always been ready to tackle any issues and be able to bring about change for the better of the arts.”