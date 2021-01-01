LISTEN | Rami Chuene: I have always been vocal about people who don’t treat artists properly

Veteran actress Rami Chuene has been a leading voice in the fight for those who are exploited or vulnerable in the entertainment industry, and told TshisaLIVE that she is not about to stop anytime soon.

The star has made headlines over the last few years for her comments on the difficulties of being an actor in SA, with Sunday World this year claiming that her character on The Queen was killed off after she sided with fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara in her battle with the show's producers.

Ndara had written an open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year highlighting her experiences working for film producers, the Fergusons.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Rami said she was upset with the ministry of sport, arts and culture for not doing more to protect artists.

And while she had always voiced her anger at alleged mistreatment of actors in the industry, her voice had been amplified by social media.