Swoogle, unsolicited advice & twars! Sizwe Dhlomo’s 2020 Twitter was LIT

2020 was literally the year that the otherwise “bougie” Sizwe Dhlomo showed Mzansi his other side which is the straight up “phuma silwe Zulu guy” that most people didn't expect - but more than that his TL was always the place to be!

The media personality turned entrepreneur has created a Twitter reputation for himself that has many referring to him as “the know-it-all” dude or the one who thinks he's “always right”. He is as opinionated as they come and is so confident in his knowledge that it rubs off on tweeps as cocky.

Those that have personally met the guy have described him as quiet, some even going as far as to use the term “reserved”. However, on the cyber streets Sizwe is a lot more and a trip down his TL this year will give you all the receipts!

In 2020 alone, Sizwe managed to challenge a troll to a real life fight, take on his nemesis Vusi Thembekwayo in a LOT of twars, all while fighting the Beehive and defending his grandfather's legacy ... among many other things.

Here's a timeline curated just for your entertainment!

1. Drop your location/Phuma silwe stunt!

Let's start all the way at the beginning of the year, when Sizwe kicked off his TL with a bang when he pulled a very unexpected “phuma silwe” stunt that left the streets shook!

Sizwe topped the Twitter trends list when he got into a messy twar with a tweep after he posted a snap of his three-wheeled bike with the caption “baby”. The Twitter user decided to shade Sizwe's choice in rides, saying “esamagwala lesi” (meaning the bike is for cowards), implying that “real” men drive two-wheeled bikes.

Sizwe and the tweep soon had an exchange of words, which escalated to them wanting to physically fight each other. Showing how serious he was about wanting to take the fight to the streets, Sizwe sent his location so they could settle things face to face.

“I’m at 1 Saxon Road in Hyde Park right now. I’ll wait ...” he wrote dropping his location!