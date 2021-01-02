5 celeb children's birthday parties that made us wanna be a child again!
Birthdays aren't the same when you're an adult. I mean, getting lit with the homies is great, but there aren't as many presents and not that much excitement comes with being over the age of 18.
While we were in lockdown through most of the year, that didn't mean children had to be deprived of the joys of being a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed child on the days of their births.
SA's star children showed up all of us in the true spirit of celebrations!
Here are some children whose birthday parties had us missing our childhood days:
Kairo Forbes
Daughter of DJ Zinhle and Supa Mega AKA, Kairo Forbes celebrated her birthday in style with multiple mouth-watering cakes and surrounded by loved ones.
The little influencer turned five this year. The star was treated to a Barbie cake for breakfast and a Vampirina-themed birthday for the rest of the day. DJ Zinhle and her baby girl were surrounded by dozens of balloons and bats.
There was even cosplay with Kairo dressed up as Vampirina.
For her birthday, Kairo donated 100 face masks to charity.
Sbahle Mzizi
Baby influencer and giver of lessons Sbahle Mzizi turned three this year, and all we have to say about her party is #LetItGo.
Actress and mommy Ntando Duma and daughter Sbahle are always on the TL entertaining us with their cute antics and mommy-daughter moments. This year, the star child celebrated her third birthday during winter, and the theme was Frozen.
Sbahle spent her special day surrounded by a close-knit circle of family and friends, including daddy Junior de Rocka. The social media baby had Disney Frozen-themed party pulling out all the stops.
Taking to Instagram, Ntando said that while the party was small due to the lockdown restrictions, Sbahle had a wonderful celebration with her loved ones.
“I wish I could have had all my friends and more children to come experience and celebrate this milestone with us but ke sizothini? Sis Covid showed us flames. Nonetheless we had fun with my special and close ones on my baby girl’s special day as she turned three,” said Ntando.
Siba Bogopa
Siba’s 3rd Spider-Man (Superhero) Party— Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) September 22, 2020
📸: @urbankreativeSA pic.twitter.com/K4ldHx6JxT
Influencer Tshepi Vundla and rapper bae JR threw a Marvel Spiderman-themed birthday for their son Siba, and besides being adorable, the party had tongues wagging.
From the day the world was introduced to Siba to his third birthday, we always knew Tshepi and JR were superhero parents, and they finally found the opportunity to remind the world they are here to fight against the forces of evil (or Twitter, in this case).
The Spiderman-everything birthday party was a fun affair with family and friends dressed up as their superhero of choice. Tshepi and Siba were dressed up as Spiderman and JR as Black Panther.
However, the party caught the attention of the internet for all the wrong reasons. In the middle of celebrations, fans caught JR in an "outfit malfunction" moemish because his *ehm ehm* was very clearly bulging.
Though it was crickets from the rapper, Tshepi laughed off the situation with a playful dismal of the situation.
“I hate y’all ... kumnandi over here,” she said with a tongue out emoji in response.
Alakhe-Ilizwe Mdoda
Comedienne Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe celebrated his fifth birthday in true racing car style, and we wished we were there.
Though radio host Anele is known for her sharp tongue and bold personality, the star has softer moments when it comes to family.
For her son's birthday, Anele spared no expense when it came to cake, balloons and Formula 1 décor.
According to his mama, Alakhe is obsessed with Formula 1 car racing. He was surprised with a realistic-looking helmet piñata cake, and his party was adorned with blue balloons and checkered flags.
Mommy bear Anele took to Instagram to wish her son the best for the special occasion.
“Happy fifth birthday Alakhe-ilizwe Mdoda. I am so glad you belong to this family that has secrets,” wrote Anele.
Linda Mtoba's Bean
Linda Mtoba often keeps her personal life out of the limelight, but for her daughter's first birthday, she made sure to let fans know she has a close bond with her baby girl.
Simply known as "Bean", Linda's little one celebrated 365 days of life in "100 Acre Woods".
Surrounded by family and friends, the Winnie The Pooh-themed party was adorable and had us reliving our childhoods. Mom and daughter colour co-ordinated for the event with Bean was dressed as Pooh bear.
Taking to Instagram on the special day, Linda thanked everyone for making Bean's birthday a celebration filled with family memories.
“A tea party at the 100 acre woods. What a beautiful celebration filled with so much love,” wrote Linda.