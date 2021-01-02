5 celeb children's birthday parties that made us wanna be a child again!

Birthdays aren't the same when you're an adult. I mean, getting lit with the homies is great, but there aren't as many presents and not that much excitement comes with being over the age of 18.

While we were in lockdown through most of the year, that didn't mean children had to be deprived of the joys of being a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed child on the days of their births.

SA's star children showed up all of us in the true spirit of celebrations!

Here are some children whose birthday parties had us missing our childhood days: