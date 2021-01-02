Activism, celeb attacks & twars! 7 times Ntsiki Mazwai’s Twitter TL was a lot in 2020

If there's one thing poet and controversial tweep Ntsiki Mazwai has mastered, it's leaving tweeps in their feels over her thoughts and opinions on everything from politics to celebrity culture and 2020 was no different!

Unless you have been blocked from viewing her timeline, Ntsiki's Twitter TL is a place where you are either screaming “Yasss queen, tell them!” or you are cringing and wondering, “Why is she always mad?”, and there's no in between.

Ntsiki's TL quickly spits out lukewarm followers because her often controversial tweets need a person to pick a side. For fear of being blocked, one also needs to be able to articulate their opinion — either for or against Ntsiki's views - with the amount of “emotional intelligence” she deems fit.

This year, the good sis engaged in a fair amount of fighting with just about everyone on the Mzansi celebrity A-list, with politicians and with random folk. She also managed to “loudly share” her stance on weaves and what qualifies as black, all while reminding people of Steve Biko's kind of “Black Consciousness” and facilitating an online charity for people to help each other during the hard times induced by Covid-19.

The poet's TL is always busy, and here are seven times Ntsiki and the contents of her TL left a mark on people's thoughts this year:

Thickleeyonce vs Ntsiki twar

At the beginning of 2020, Ntsiki found herself in a young twar about weaves. This time her fire was ignited by a now-deleted tweet from Thickleeyonce, who “highlighted” Ntsiki’s love for the weave vs natural hair topic.

The popular photographer and plus-size model seemed to jokingly liken Ntsiki with a meme that shows women intensely staring at a computer.

This after Ntsiki tweeted a screenshot of her Google image search that shows white women and their hair, then obvs went on to diss black women who wear weaves because they apparently wear them to “imitate” white hair.