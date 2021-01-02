Activism, celeb attacks & twars! 7 times Ntsiki Mazwai’s Twitter TL was a lot in 2020
If there's one thing poet and controversial tweep Ntsiki Mazwai has mastered, it's leaving tweeps in their feels over her thoughts and opinions on everything from politics to celebrity culture and 2020 was no different!
Unless you have been blocked from viewing her timeline, Ntsiki's Twitter TL is a place where you are either screaming “Yasss queen, tell them!” or you are cringing and wondering, “Why is she always mad?”, and there's no in between.
Ntsiki's TL quickly spits out lukewarm followers because her often controversial tweets need a person to pick a side. For fear of being blocked, one also needs to be able to articulate their opinion — either for or against Ntsiki's views - with the amount of “emotional intelligence” she deems fit.
This year, the good sis engaged in a fair amount of fighting with just about everyone on the Mzansi celebrity A-list, with politicians and with random folk. She also managed to “loudly share” her stance on weaves and what qualifies as black, all while reminding people of Steve Biko's kind of “Black Consciousness” and facilitating an online charity for people to help each other during the hard times induced by Covid-19.
The poet's TL is always busy, and here are seven times Ntsiki and the contents of her TL left a mark on people's thoughts this year:
Thickleeyonce vs Ntsiki twar
At the beginning of 2020, Ntsiki found herself in a young twar about weaves. This time her fire was ignited by a now-deleted tweet from Thickleeyonce, who “highlighted” Ntsiki’s love for the weave vs natural hair topic.
The popular photographer and plus-size model seemed to jokingly liken Ntsiki with a meme that shows women intensely staring at a computer.
This after Ntsiki tweeted a screenshot of her Google image search that shows white women and their hair, then obvs went on to diss black women who wear weaves because they apparently wear them to “imitate” white hair.
Hectic clap back at Pearl Thusi
Literally days after the Thickleeyonce thing, Ntsiki found herself at the centre of another Twitter storm. This time it was after the poet told fans to ignore actress Pearl after the actress threw spicy subs on Twitter that fans were convinced were aimed at the poet.
It started when Ntsiki weighed in on a discussion about Pearl's hair.
“Pearl Thusi is half white and also black hair is straightened to make it straight,” she tweeted.
Shortly thereafter, Pearl took to Twitter to express her frustration and her tweets led tweeps to the conclusion she was tweeting about the poet.
“Like she’s so obsessed that she studied my life, my skin colour and then added spices,” Pearl tweeted before adding, “That dirty girl is obsessed with me and she doesn't even have her facts straight. Wow.”
Ntsiki vs every African woman with a weave!
Ntsiki weighed in on the debate about black women wearing weaves, encouraging them to rock their natural hair with pride - yes, again!
The poet had joined the heated conversation on social media after a mother was upset that her child was sent home from school for wearing long braids. She took to Twitter and pointed out there was nothing to “brag” about for women who hid their real hair by wearing weaves.
Ntsiki also claimed black women were the only people on the planet to wear two hairstyles on their head at a time.
“They brag about the Afro they are 'hiding' under a weave. You're wearing a set of hair, sisi. You're the only woman on the planet who has two hairstyles on one head at the same time.”
Ntsiki vs Shauwn Mkhize of 'MaMkhize' fame
While Mzansi found itself marvelling about Shauwn's lavish life and wishing they had even just a tenth of her millions, Ntsiki was seemingly unimpressed by her choice to “show off” her riches through her reality show.
The businesswoman's reality show MaMkhize started airing on Mzansi Magic in 2020.
The poet, who had been sharing her unsolicited opinions about MaMkhize since her reality show made its debut, took to Twitter to let the world know she believes people who are “poor” in “mind and spirit” are the ones most likely to show off.
“Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money. The other wealthy people can handle their money without needing our validation as an audience,” she said.
Ntsiki said she wasn't inspired by Shauwn's come up story, and was even more disappointed that she had allegedly made her riches through political connections.
Ntsiki vs “slay queen” sangoma reality show
Known for being proud of her African beliefs, poet Ntsiki shared how appalled she is by the “disrespectful” nature of one of Mzansi magic's latest reality shows, Izangoma Zodumo.
Ntsiki sparked debate on Twitter after she shared a video in which she condemned the producers of the show that focuses on the lives of two “larger than life” sangomas, Makgotso Makgopo and Prudence Magagula.
“That show has just made everybody comfortable with disrespecting ubungoma. You don't even have the brilliance or the foresight to teach what African spirituality is.
Ntsiki had strong comments about the show and black people.
“Instead you go drag yourselves on the floor like freaking idiots and you think everybody must clap for you after you have undermined your own spirituality?! You're so damaged!”
Ntsiki rolling the “peace pipe” for Juju?
In one of the least expected tweets of 2020, Ntsiki woke up one day in November and shared that contrary to popular belief, she would work with EFF leader Julius Malema.
Despite their history of run ins, Ntsiki has not shut down the idea of one day working with Julius.
The pair have feuded for several years, and one fan shared their prayer that Ntsiki would one day work with Julius.
“I still believe and pray that you and Julius Malema can work together,” the user wrote.
Ntsiki responded, suggesting it was up to the universe to decide.
“Sobona what the universe says,” she responded on Twitter.