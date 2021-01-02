From Mzansi to Hollywood: how Shauwn Mkhize won the hearts of fans

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has become Mzansi's fan favourite which even led to her scooping a Hollywood African Prestigious Award in September.

This is all thanks to hit show Kwa Mam'Mkhize which earned Shauwn her first international award.

Mam'Mkhize's reality show won best reality TV show beating the likes of 90 Day Fiancè, Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Naija Hood, to name a few.

To show how important the award was to her, in October she celebrated the honour with a glitz and glam, black-tie themed event in Sandton, attended by her close friends, family and a few members of the media.

Her celebrity guests included Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Vusi Nova and Lasizwe.

During her virtual acceptance speech Shauwn expressed her gratitude for the love and support for her show.

“It's hard to believe that a show that was predominantly in isiZulu would get this much international recognition.

“We are so excited, my family and I would like to thank all the viewers and fans for watching and supporting the show. Being welcomed in the industry has been nothing short of amazing.”

The businesswoman added she was extremely honoured to be representing SA on an international platform. “This year a global pandemic halted our lives but there was a light at the end of the tunnel. I'm hopeful that this is a start for many good things to come, truly humbled and excited to be part of a list of women who are change-makers in their respective industries.”

Andile Mpisane [son], was also nominated in the best new independent African artists and best new male independent African music video categories. He, however, didn't win an award.