Here’s how these celebs kept their fans interested through lockdown

2020 was a year like no other, which left many adapting to the new normal brought on by the global pandemic. While gigs and events were cancelled and social distancing was the order of most of the year, Mzansi celebs had no choice but to find things to do to entertain themselves while at home.

This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national shutdown on March 26 to curb the spread of Covid-19. Though the lockdown was supposed to be only 21 days, it extended further than many could imagine.

As his way to entertain himself and also help his fans through the boredom of lockdown, Somizi took to Instagram and started a grind session where he goes virtual and exercises with his fans.