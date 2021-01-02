Here’s how these celebs kept their fans interested through lockdown
2020 was a year like no other, which left many adapting to the new normal brought on by the global pandemic. While gigs and events were cancelled and social distancing was the order of most of the year, Mzansi celebs had no choice but to find things to do to entertain themselves while at home.
This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national shutdown on March 26 to curb the spread of Covid-19. Though the lockdown was supposed to be only 21 days, it extended further than many could imagine.
As his way to entertain himself and also help his fans through the boredom of lockdown, Somizi took to Instagram and started a grind session where he goes virtual and exercises with his fans.
DJ Zinhle took time out to show her daughter Kairo the importance of handwashing in a hectic pandemic:
Rapper Cassper spent time with his family and even shared some videos of having a ball with his relatives. He revealed later on the year that he was going to be a father for the first time.
Club DJ and hitmaker Prince Kaybee focused on his fitness. He challenged himself to reach a certain muscle weight by the end of the 21 days of lockdown. He also joined a few virtual gigs where fans got to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.
While she was not booked and busy, TV presenter Ayanda Thabetha reassured South Africans that spending some alone time during the lockdown was not an issue. “Most Important: Alone does not mean lonely.”