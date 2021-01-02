Jackie Phamotse stirs the socials with claims celebs use ‘dark magic’ to get wealth

Award-winning author Jackie Phamotse left many tongues wagging on social media in November after she accused some famous faces in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success.

The author shared an IGTV Live video where she discussed dark things regarding some of Mzansi's faves.

In the video, the controversial author claimed some celebs' lifestyles don't translate to the “gigs” they have.

As her name became a trending topic on Twitter, sparking a massive debate about whether snakes were really being used as a tool for success, she told TshisaLIVE she was glad people were talking about the topic.

Speaking about the overwhelming response, Jackie said, “I'm quite glad people are speaking about it, and I hope they are speaking about it to enlighten and educate themselves on the issue at hand, being ukuthwala or cults. It's a global phenomenon which is not new to the black tradition.”

She explained that what Mzansi needed to do was to understand the positive and negatives regarding these practices. “I hope people soak in the knowledge that has been imparted from specialists, from sangomas, from myself. Even in my recent book [Eagle] I speak very widely about sex cults.”

Jackie also put TshisaLIVE in touch with traditional expert Gogo Bathini.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Gogo Bathini validated Jackie's claims that snakes were used to acquire riches. He also revealed that he specialises in dealing with celebrities and politicians, but wouldn't be drawn into revealing any names.

“A snake, if it is well bred with the right muti on it, can make your business go from one to 100. I personally specialise with celebrities, pastors, all sorts of prominent people, entrepreneurs, business people, a lot.

“If I were to be given the right to talk, I could mention a lot of celebrity and political names and you would be shocked.”

Gogo Bathini shared that birds also bring good luck.

“As you can hear, there are birds chirping in the background in their little cage. They form part of what I do as a traditional healer besides snakes. There's a lot I can do for many people.”

The traditional healer revealed the types of snakes that were apparently used to bring one riches.

“The snakes are not the same in everybody. It's either a snake as a pet or a snake to bring wealth. It's not the same.

“Other snakes bring luck without sleeping with anyone. Some snakes bring luck with the terms and conditions of sleeping with somebody. I have samples of snakes that bring luck without sleeping with anyone.”

Though she didn't drop names, Jackie shared enough hints to make some tweeps draw their own conclusions.

“I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe that they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.

“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes,” Jackie claimed in her IGTV Live.