Learning to love again - the year Simz Ngema found love and had a child

After suffering heartbreak at the death of her husband Dumi Masilela in 2017, actress Simz Ngema found love and happiness in 2020.

The nation watched as Simz was made a widow after a botched hijacking took Dumi's life, and offered their support as she grieved publicly.

So it was with some surprise that she announced in August that not only had she found love again, with actor Tino Chinyani, but she was expecting her first child.

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. Tino, I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” she wrote.