Learning to love again - the year Simz Ngema found love and had a child
After suffering heartbreak at the death of her husband Dumi Masilela in 2017, actress Simz Ngema found love and happiness in 2020.
The nation watched as Simz was made a widow after a botched hijacking took Dumi's life, and offered their support as she grieved publicly.
So it was with some surprise that she announced in August that not only had she found love again, with actor Tino Chinyani, but she was expecting her first child.
“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. Tino, I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” she wrote.
The announcement split social media, with some claiming that Simz had moved on “too soon”. Tino hit back at all the hate, saying: “They’ll never block my blessings. It’s sent from above.”
Tino also shared some of the messages he sent when he took his shot in Simz's DMs.
How it started. How it’s going. 🥴🤣 pic.twitter.com/eg91nDI2FY— Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) October 10, 2020
The couple kept serving loved up snaps and moments on the TL, like the time they had a romantic birthday getaway, of the cute love notes they left for each other on social media.
Simz was in seventh heaven, and was over the moon when she announced in September that her little prince had actually arrived a few months earlier.
“On the 23rd of June 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani,” Simz said before introducing the couple's latest venture, a tracksuits, gym wear and jewellery range called Tiyani Afrika.
Simz went on to share her journey to getting back in shape after giving birth, telling fans that she is giving herself a year to fully recover.
“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please! Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.
And baby daddy Tino was right there, ready to offer his unwavering support.
“That's my baby. You know I got you when you ready for your personal trainer. Let's get it,” he said.