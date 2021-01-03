From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s reality show

Fans were introduced to a different side of singer Kelly Khumalo this year, when her reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo, lit up screens.

The show debuted in August and was quickly the talk of social media for producing several explosive moments.

The series not only showed Kelly's home life and her interactions with her family, but also touched on her relationships with late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and rapper Molemo Jub Jub Maarohanye.

Here are five moments that had viewers on the edge of their seats:

“I have been labelled as this woman who kills men”

In an emotional moment from the show, Kelly spoke about the heartbreak she felt at being labelled a killer, after many accused her of being involved in Senzo's death.

Kelly broke down as she claimed that her loss had been used against her.

“I have been labelled as this woman who kills men, and I don't have it in me to murder anyone. It just so turns out that society has taken my loss and used it against me. How is that fair?” she asked.