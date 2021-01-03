How Elaine took over the world and signed to an international record label

Singer Elaine made major moves this year, and Mzansi had no choice but to stan.

The singer took over the world in August and left many in awe when she joined the same label as Beyoncé and Adele.

While Elaine independently released her seven-track EP, Elements, the SA-born songstress officially signed with Columbia Records in the US.

This was confirmed in a tweet posted by the record label and welcoming her with her latest video, Risky.