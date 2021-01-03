LISTEN | Gogo Maweni of 'Izangoma Zodumo': It's not my job to make you comfortable
Along with all the lockdown stress and post-lockdown anxiety, 2020 also found a way to make us mad as a nation and one of the many reasons why Mzansi was found shaking with anger was the introduction of the Mzansi Magic reality show Izangoma Zodumo.
If you’ve stayed in Mzansi long enough then you know that when it comes to tradition and parts of the African culture we deem as “sacred” we are not afraid to cancel people looking to expose those things for the sake of entertainment!
So when Mzansi Magic introduced a reality show that they describes as “two slay queens who have answered the calling”, starring Prudence Magagula and Makgotso ‘Gogo Maweni’ Makopo, the likes of Ntsiki Mazwai were up in arms over the “blatant” disrespect both the show and the channel and the show were showing towards Ubungoma.
Makgotso was not about the bad vibes and negative feedback thou and she made it quite clear she had no f*** to give people who were intentional about misunderstanding her or the purpose of the show.
In one of the longest podcasts, TshisaLIVE produced this year, Gogo Maweni gave us a front row seat into her life and open up to tell us everything and anything fans were asking on the socials since the first time they saw her.
Read all about it and listen to the full podcast below:
In the wake of all the drama surrounding Makgotso, she sat down with TshisaLIVE to address the backlash against the show, set the record straight on those "witchcraft comments" that caused a stir and gave fans a front row seat into her life.
Accepting her calling and THAT witchcraft comment
After giving a short introduction into who Makgotso and Gogo Maweni are, the reality TV star set out to clarify the comments she made about witchcraft that made the show go viral.
“I said Gogo Maweni knows how to bewitch people. I never said I do. Listening is a skill and not all of us acquire it. It's not my job to make you comfortable, I'm not about that life I said, 'I can do. I don't do.' It's not like I'm saying I do it all the time.”
Makgotso said she had to know how to do witchcraft because when clients who are victims of witchcraft came to her, she had to know how to help them.
he reasoned, “How do you treat something you don't know how to create?”
She also opened up about how she tried to escape accepting her ancestral calling by moving to the US< and how her son fell ill and ended up in a coma until she heeded the calling.
Makgotso spills the tea on her love life
At the time of chatting to TshisaLIVE, Makgotso had just returned from emakhaya in KwaZulu-Natal, where her family and that of her husband were finalising details for her traditional wedding. She went home to spend time at her traditional husband's homestead.
Makgotso also opened up about what she loves the most about the man who has won her heart and has become her partner in executing some of her ubungoma duties.
“I truly believe he's sent by my ancestors. He understands me and he understands umuthi. He understand the journey and he helps me a lot.
“The funny thing is that I never would have dated someone like him, never!”