LISTEN | Gogo Maweni of 'Izangoma Zodumo': It's not my job to make you comfortable

Along with all the lockdown stress and post-lockdown anxiety, 2020 also found a way to make us mad as a nation and one of the many reasons why Mzansi was found shaking with anger was the introduction of the Mzansi Magic reality show Izangoma Zodumo.

If you’ve stayed in Mzansi long enough then you know that when it comes to tradition and parts of the African culture we deem as “sacred” we are not afraid to cancel people looking to expose those things for the sake of entertainment!

So when Mzansi Magic introduced a reality show that they describes as “two slay queens who have answered the calling”, starring Prudence Magagula and Makgotso ‘Gogo Maweni’ Makopo, the likes of Ntsiki Mazwai were up in arms over the “blatant” disrespect both the show and the channel and the show were showing towards Ubungoma.

Makgotso was not about the bad vibes and negative feedback thou and she made it quite clear she had no f*** to give people who were intentional about misunderstanding her or the purpose of the show.

In one of the longest podcasts, TshisaLIVE produced this year, Gogo Maweni gave us a front row seat into her life and open up to tell us everything and anything fans were asking on the socials since the first time they saw her.

Read all about it and listen to the full podcast below: