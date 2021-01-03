Powerful friendships that reminded us of the power of sisterhood

A friendship that appeared on our TLs a lot this year was the bond between DJ Zinhle and Queen Sono's Pearl. Both powerhouses in their own rights, the duo have been making waves in both their personal careers and their relationship.

With years of friendship under their belts, these two boss women are candid about their love for each other. However, their platonic love has been mistaken by some for romantic love.

When the besties guest starred in Dinner at Somizi's, Pearl and DJ Zinhle cleared the air about their dating rumours. DJ Zinhle said there are some grey areas when it comes to friendship in the entertainment industry, but they aren't having it.

“This is the thing for me and Pearl. We are not even trying to entertain it because even if we were, so what? But we spoke about this, that Pearl and I are in an industry where friendships are a blur.”

“We are in an industry where we have not experienced a sisterhood, so when we found each other - or when she found me - we just couldn't believe what we have, a friendship that is actually real,” Zinhle said.