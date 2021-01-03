Powerful friendships that reminded us of the power of sisterhood
Who runs the world? Girls! (thanks Beyoncé). The year 2020 reminded us that women keep winning when we support one another.
SA is a land of powerful women who are leading us to success. We can't deny the power of forging friendships in the spirit of sisterhood. Who is more powerful than a strong and independent woman? Two strong and independent women.
Here are some powerful women in Mzansi whose friendships had us screaming #goals.
DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi
A friendship that appeared on our TLs a lot this year was the bond between DJ Zinhle and Queen Sono's Pearl. Both powerhouses in their own rights, the duo have been making waves in both their personal careers and their relationship.
With years of friendship under their belts, these two boss women are candid about their love for each other. However, their platonic love has been mistaken by some for romantic love.
When the besties guest starred in Dinner at Somizi's, Pearl and DJ Zinhle cleared the air about their dating rumours. DJ Zinhle said there are some grey areas when it comes to friendship in the entertainment industry, but they aren't having it.
“This is the thing for me and Pearl. We are not even trying to entertain it because even if we were, so what? But we spoke about this, that Pearl and I are in an industry where friendships are a blur.”
“We are in an industry where we have not experienced a sisterhood, so when we found each other - or when she found me - we just couldn't believe what we have, a friendship that is actually real,” Zinhle said.
Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl
Bo Moghel 😊💕Wow what an Epic Ride🚀🚀🚀one of my best memories that I’ll always cherish of #beingbonang was shooting the Moghel T-shirts in Cape Town. That was my first modeling shoot. It’s been a ride 😁💕I’ve learnt a lot and am still learning from my cousin @bonang_m 💕 that anything is possible and dreams do come true. Am inspired to inspire many,I love you so much @bonang_m ❤️😢For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life , the love we have for each other is so amazing 💕🙏...Thanks for watching the 3 successful shows of #beingbonang ... Thanks to @dopezuluboi @lerato_lehoko @thebarleader.tv 💕😊🙏🚀 to glam @matlhogonolo_ @dewsbeautystudio @imakeyoubeeliv @cinani_nhlapo 💕 ... now Dj Pinkygirl is about to hit the streets 😊🎉🚀🎧 #newchapter 🎧🚀🥂 see you at the grooves💕🎉🥂
Cousins come besties Bonang and Pinky Girl have been friendship goals this year, and we were living for that #softlife and sweet bestie moments.
Since childhood, Bonang and Pinky have been inseparable, but only at the beginning of this year did we get to meet Pinky Girl on Bonang's TV series A Very Bonang Year.
The two party girls were seen travelling (despite the coronavirus pandemic) around Mzansi. From Cape Town to the bush, we have lived vicariously through these wanderlust besties.
At her first modelling gig with her "big sis", Pinky had heartfelt words for her bestie on Instagram. The influencer said she is grateful for her cousin for showing her the ropes and helping her grow her brand.
“I've learnt a lot and am still learning from my cousin Bonang that anything is possible and dreams do come true. I am inspired to inspire many. I love you so much Bonang.”
Thando Thabethe and Dineo Moeketsi
Happy birthday my sweet angel!! May God continue to light up your path...may you spend all of your days living your best life and may all your wildest dreams become a reality❤️❤️ love you lots @therealdineo pic.twitter.com/XwhhJQx2Gd— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) July 20, 2018
One of the newest friendships on our list is actress Thando and bestie TV presenter Dineoi.
We were first made aware of their sisterly bond in 2018 in an Instagram post of the duo looking fire.
Thando said she wanted to hang out with Dineo again, and a friendship blossomed from there. Both media moguls making strides in the industry, one could only expect an epic partnership from these leading ladies.
On Dineo's birthday, Thando had words of love and appreciation for her gal pal.
“Happy birthday my sweet angel! May God continue to light up your path. May you spend all of your days living your best life and may all your wildest dreams become a reality. Love you lots,” she wrote.
Minnie Dlamini and Nandi Madida
Minnie and Nandi are two Zulu women who have lit up the nation's hearts with their incredible girl power.
Friends from their school days, the pair have a powerful friendship in the limelight that has often caught our eye.
Earlier this year, when Nandi featured in Black Is King, Minnie penned an emotional letter to her best friend. Mrs Jones said Nandi has always been her 'Beyoncé'.
“You were always my Beyoncé and to see you in Black is King was such a full circle moment. From little girls who would sing, dance and act and do pageants, to women who never stopped dreaming and inspiring. Halala Queen Nandi Halala. I love you sis' wam.” said Minnie.
Boity and Khanyisa Mkangisa
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE!! @KhanyaMkangisa I love you so much! May you continue to be the loving light that you are in our lives! Have the best 21st birthday😁 and may #30 be the beginning to your journey of ultimate fulfillment, self love and enlightenment! 💖😍🎉🎊🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/M0kFXnnyoP— Gogo Nomakhwezi ✨🕯 (@Boity) March 13, 2018
#OwnYourThrone star Boity and actress Khanya are two friends who fight as if they were sisters but have a star-powered friendship that has us tweeting #friendship goals.
The pair met at an audition and the rest is history. According to the two, there was instant chemistry.
The chemistry isn't just off-screen. In an interview with ZAlebs, Rockville star Khanya said she credits herself for Boity's firstr gig.
“The first job she booked in the industry, I always say it was because of me. We were both in an audition line, and we were 'We just need best friends. There’s no script, just go in together, so I grabbed her and we improvised and got the job. S we were on set together, it was our first acting job. We killed it and from then on it kind of established the grounds of our relationship,” said Khanya.
Khanya said the two often butt heads because they are both opinionated only children, but all the fighting comes from a place of love.