Top 5 fave moments from 'The Queen'

While 2020 has been a real life film for most of us, even it couldn't out-do the dramatic, action movie Mzansi Magic's The Queen was this year. The telenovela was so lit that there was everything from deaths, resurrections, to straight up luxury vehicle explosions and SA was here for it!

The fictional world that exists between Tembisa and Midrand and revolves around the drug-dealing Khoza family, led by the powerhouse that is Harriet Khoza (played by Connie Ferguson), really took it up a notch this year.

Not only did 2020 bring us the untimely death of Kea (played by Dineo Langa) but it brought us the shocking resurrection of Shaka from the dead, all the while serving us with Petronella's unmatched humour.

Kagiso found himself entangled in another loveless relationship — as per the norm — and so did Schumie.

However, the one person who seemingly received every lemon 2020 had, was Vuyiswa. Not only did the power woman lose her husband, she had to fight with his family who were pure oppressors and later, when she attempted to get back to “living”, she was drugged then raped ... Uh mean, how terrible can one year be?

Here are the top five moments from 'The Queen':

Kea died and Harriet went crazy!

After watching the black BMW that was supposedly transporting Kea Khoza blow up on The Queen, the one thing fans of the telenovela agree on is that the Fergusons sure did Dineo Langa dirty with such a “weak” exit.

Viewers of The Queen recently watched Sthembiso (Jerry Maake's colleague) get shot without his face even appearing in the episode. While viewers knew Kea wasn't going to be part of season five, they had high expectations of how her exit would be written.

Anyway, Kea's death resulted in temporary insanity for Harriet.