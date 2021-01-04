LOL! DJ Zinhle roasts her own cooking skills, and the internet is a mess

Indlovu hitmaker DJ Zinhle took to Twitter to remind bestie Pearl Thusi that her cooking skills needs “no lessons”, and the internet was in stitches!

The sisters for life have shown us the true meaning of friendship over the past few years. Though most of their interactions are wholesome, sometimes fans are treated to a LOL-worthy moment!

With all the love pouring in for Zinhle on her birthday recently, bestie Pearl showed her appreciation for her BFF with a series of videos posted to Twitter.