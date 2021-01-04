TshisaLIVE

Mzansi weighs in on Pearl Thusi 'burning' her skin when she was younger to stop bullying

“Uh, I used to like burn my skin when I was a kid to stop the teasing!”

04 January 2021 - 11:30 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi is facing flak after sharing that she burnt her skin when she was younger because she was bullied for being too 'light skinned'.
Pearl Thusi is facing flak after sharing that she burnt her skin when she was younger because she was bullied for being too 'light skinned'.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi has again weighed in on the colourism debate, revealing how she used to burn her skin to try to fit in. 

The Queen Sono star made the revelation in a recent interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G.

Pearl shared her thoughts on “light skin privilege” and said, growing up, she was the only light-skinned person in her group. She added that she was often made fun of and bullied for being and looking different. 

When asked whether she wished she was darker-skinned, Pearl said she used to burn her skin as a child because of the teasing.

“Uh, I used to like burn my skin when I was a kid to stop the teasing,” Thusi told Mac G. 

Pearl also cleared the air on her heated exchange about colourism with fellow actress Bonnie Mbuli in 2019, after Bonnie claimed that Pearl was only booked for acting roles because of her skin colour.

Pearl explained that she was not saying colourism was not a thing, however being told she was only successful because of her skin colour was unfair. She said such comments brought up her childhood issues.

“They want someone to be upset with, people need someone to be a villain in their story and when you’ve been the chosen one to be the villain, sometimes you’ve just got to accept that and keep walking.

“My journey has been an interesting one and one day I’ll tell it, but I’m so exhausted defending what I am and who I am,” she said.

Soon her name landed on the Twitter trends list again, as fans weighed in on her comments.

Here are some of the reactions: 

In October, Pearl spoke to True Love magazine about the exchange with Bonnie, saying  colonialism and apartheid had led to people “fighting each other”.

“Colonialism and apartheid were successful in their quest, because to this day we're still fighting each other. People aren't ready to have the colourism conversation — and that means listening and not waiting for the next person to finish so you can respond.”

She added that until Mzansi was ready, she'd rather do something tangible about colourism than turn it into a fruitless, trending topic.

READ MORE

Powerful friendships that reminded us of the power of sisterhood

Best friends forever!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Activism, celeb attacks & twars! 7 times Ntsiki Mazwai’s Twitter TL was a lot in 2020

Love or hate her, the woman has influence because every second tweet from her lands her on the trending list!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

OPINION | Black lives matter only for Americans & not necessarily for Africans

Africa is bleeding! Can the world just stop and see what's happening to the most richly resourced yet poorest continent.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Pearl Thusi claps back: Am I not someone’s parent?

The 'Queen Sono' star is fed up with the internet policing her reactions!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Fired actors, the BTS drama & more! Here's a 2020 timeline for The Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  2. From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Powerful friendships that reminded us of the power of sisterhood TshisaLIVE
  4. From Mzansi to Hollywood: how Shauwn Mkhize won the hearts of fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Learning to love again - the year Simz Ngema found love and had a child TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X