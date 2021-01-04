Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between me, Vusi & Mohale?
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has clapped back at nosy social media users for intervening in his love life.
While he's usually friendly with his followers on social media, a fuming Somizi took to Twitter to reprimand tweeps fixated on his romantic relationship.
Somizi asked tweeps whether their festive was “that bad” that they're interested in what was happening between him, singer Vusi Nova and husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.
“Hayi, it must be bad shem askie. How can I help bathong” he added, asking Mohale and Vusi to step in.
I have an ask....to the ppl who are so invested in my love life.....is yo festive that bad that ur so interested in what's happening between me vusi and mohale....hayi it must be bad shemmmm askies.....how can I help bathong.....@mohale_motaung babe siza tu. @novavusi love help— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 31, 2020
Two weeks ago Mzansi's favourite couple and Vusi landed on the Twitter trends list after tweeps compared the gifts Somizi received from Mohale and Vusi.
Both brought Somizi gorgeous bouquets of flowers, cakes and balloons for his birthday.
Somizi's hubby also added a shopping bag from LV to his gifts, which was fitting because the cake he had made for Somizi had names of all the luxury brands Somizi loves, including LV, Bentley and Gucci.
Meanwhile, Vusi opted for a simple cream white and gold cake with roses and gold details.
It also came amid speculation that there is “trouble in paradise” between Somizi and Mohale.
Somizi shut down the rumour mill, making it clear Vusi was one of his best friends and laughing off the “rocky marriage” reports.