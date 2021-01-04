TshisaLIVE

Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between me, Vusi & Mohale?

04 January 2021 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi hits back at social media users for being too much into his love life.
Somizi hits back at social media users for being too much into his love life.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has clapped back at nosy social media users for intervening in his love life.

While he's usually friendly with his followers on social media, a fuming Somizi took to Twitter to reprimand tweeps fixated on his romantic relationship.  

Somizi asked tweeps whether their festive was “that bad” that they're interested in what was happening between him, singer Vusi Nova and husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

“Hayi, it must be bad shem askie. How can I help bathong” he added, asking Mohale and Vusi to step in.

Two weeks ago Mzansi's favourite couple and Vusi landed on the Twitter trends list after tweeps compared the gifts Somizi received from Mohale and Vusi.

Both brought Somizi gorgeous bouquets of flowers, cakes and balloons for his birthday.

Somizi's hubby also added a shopping bag from LV to his gifts, which was fitting because the cake he had made for Somizi had names of all the luxury brands Somizi loves, including LV, Bentley and Gucci.

Meanwhile, Vusi opted for a simple cream white and gold cake with roses and gold details.

It also came amid speculation that there is “trouble in paradise” between Somizi and Mohale.

Somizi shut down the rumour mill, making it clear Vusi was one of his best friends and laughing off the “rocky marriage” reports.

#LoveWins: LGBTQI+ couples who have been leading in SA

We could learn a thing or two from these same-sex unions!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Here’s how these celebs kept their fans interested through lockdown

It was quite hard for our faves to adjust to the lockdown regulations.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

From Mzansi to Hollywood: how Shauwn Mkhize won the hearts of fans

'I am extremely honoured to be representing South Africa on an international platform'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Clapback king of 2020? 5 times Somizi hit back HARD

Somizi was a 2020 clapback king.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Fired actors, the BTS drama & more! Here's a 2020 timeline for The Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  2. From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Powerful friendships that reminded us of the power of sisterhood TshisaLIVE
  4. From Mzansi to Hollywood: how Shauwn Mkhize won the hearts of fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Learning to love again - the year Simz Ngema found love and had a child TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X