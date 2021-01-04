Top 5 fave moments in our fave soapies in 2020: 'Gomora'
As the new kid who came in and dethroned The Queen, by taking the number one spot as the most watched telenovela at DStv, you can bet that Gomora did exactly what it set out to do and won Mzansi over.
The 2020 addition to Mzansi Magic literally swept Mzansi off of its feet with everything from a star studded, impressive cast, a talented crew and one of the most captivating storylines on TV at the moment.
The telenovela, created by Seriti films, focuses and brings to life a story inspired by the dynamic and diverse community of the township next to Sandton, Alexandra — which is fondly known as Gomora.
From the get go, the story outlines the crazy inequality that exists in SA where a luxury-filled place such as Sandton is literally a road away from the poor, densely populated township of Gomora.
The multi-layered characters and the gripping storyline, that includes everything from a hijacking syndicate run by an old, church-loving gogo, whose front is a popular tavern to a fall from grace as one woman is forced to move back home to Gomora after having got accustomed to Sandton life. The story also explores high school life and all the issues that come with being young and naive.
Mzansi has had no choice but to stan, as each episode of Gomora delivers quality entertainment, memorable moments and everything in between.
So here are the five biggest moments from Gomora in 2020.
All of Zodwa’s English moments
Fans of Gomora filled the TL with memes in reaction to Zodwa's latest “queen Elizabeth's language remix”, and they just can't get enough of actress Sannah Mchunu's brilliant performance as Zodwa.
There's no denying that Mzansi Magic's Gomora does the thing as far as entertainment and drama goes, but if you ask anyone on the Twitter streets why they tune in, they'll probably tell you Zodwa's Enggrish is the “woza woza” that keeps them coming back for more!
Some tweeps most fave lines include: “I make it, I birth it, I born it, I grow it, you take it”; *sigh* “To go is to see”; and “I don't have a problem with your parents, just a problem with your mother and father.”
Teddy, Ntokozo and Buhle’s love triangle ...
Gomora has been serving drama on all fronts in one scene after the other, but the one thing that really had viewers in a tizz was the brewing love triangle between Buhle and best friends Ntokozo and Teddy.
Fans of the popular telenovela were kept awake at night by a potential situation they see eventually playing out when Buhle's vague game will present itself as a stumbling block for Ntokozo and Teddy.
They believed Buhle was stringing Teddy along to make Ntokozo jealous.
Sonto and her gangsta moments
While Gomora fans have finally accepted that despite her deceiving looks, Mam'Sonto is a hardcore criminal, they were also left shook at her level of disrespect for God, when she legit said a prayer asking God to help them successfully hijack cars.
It took viewers a minute to accept that the loving gogo to three teens doubles up as Gomora's most dangerous mafia who can shoot a person at point blank range without hesitation. However, it was Wednesday's episode that made fans realise just how complex Mam'Sonto (played by Connie Chiume) is as a character.
Not only does she love money and gets it though evil deeds, she sees nothing wrong in asking God for guidance and protection before doing a job.
Mam Sonto @connie_chiume for president 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥#Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/5zibIobLKg— Shad MyShadz (@shad_myshadz) October 7, 2020
Pretty and Thati’s sibling rivalry
After wondering and making assumptions about why Sonto hates Pretty so much, Gomora fans were heartbroken when they discovered the truth.
Viewers have watched Sonto make it clear Thati is her favourite daughter, and they have been wondering why Pretty's mere existence seems to irritate Sonto. All this even though Pretty is the one who has been there for Sonto through the ups and downs.
Their suspicions that there must be hidden issues were validated when Sonto made Thati the sole beneficiary of her wealth. As it turns it, Pretty is suffering for the deeds of her father. Sonto can't stand her because she looks like her father, laughs like her father and apparently also eats like her father. Sonto hates Pretty's father with a passion and has transferred those feelings towards an undeserving Pretty.
Viewers were shook and honestly heartbroken for Pretty.
Then there was London and his “Gladiator”
Robert Mpisi who played Gomora's Lindokuhle, aka London, kept viewers glued to their seats. The actor, who not only brought troubles for Melusi, eventually ended up in Melusi's house as a “charity case” of Gladys, the over-charitable social worker who also happens to be Melusi's wife.
At the peak of his storyline, Lindo had Gladys convinced he's ready to change for the better.
However, fans of the show knew better than to trust him, because to most people “once a gangster, always a gangster”.