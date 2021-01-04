Top 5 fave moments in our fave soapies in 2020: 'Gomora'

As the new kid who came in and dethroned The Queen, by taking the number one spot as the most watched telenovela at DStv, you can bet that Gomora did exactly what it set out to do and won Mzansi over.

The 2020 addition to Mzansi Magic literally swept Mzansi off of its feet with everything from a star studded, impressive cast, a talented crew and one of the most captivating storylines on TV at the moment.

The telenovela, created by Seriti films, focuses and brings to life a story inspired by the dynamic and diverse community of the township next to Sandton, Alexandra — which is fondly known as Gomora.

From the get go, the story outlines the crazy inequality that exists in SA where a luxury-filled place such as Sandton is literally a road away from the poor, densely populated township of Gomora.

The multi-layered characters and the gripping storyline, that includes everything from a hijacking syndicate run by an old, church-loving gogo, whose front is a popular tavern to a fall from grace as one woman is forced to move back home to Gomora after having got accustomed to Sandton life. The story also explores high school life and all the issues that come with being young and naive.

Mzansi has had no choice but to stan, as each episode of Gomora delivers quality entertainment, memorable moments and everything in between.

So here are the five biggest moments from Gomora in 2020.

All of Zodwa’s English moments

Fans of Gomora filled the TL with memes in reaction to Zodwa's latest “queen Elizabeth's language remix”, and they just can't get enough of actress Sannah Mchunu's brilliant performance as Zodwa.

There's no denying that Mzansi Magic's Gomora does the thing as far as entertainment and drama goes, but if you ask anyone on the Twitter streets why they tune in, they'll probably tell you Zodwa's Enggrish is the “woza woza” that keeps them coming back for more!

Some tweeps most fave lines include: “I make it, I birth it, I born it, I grow it, you take it”; *sigh* “To go is to see”; and “I don't have a problem with your parents, just a problem with your mother and father.”