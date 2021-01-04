WATCH | 5 moments from Somizi and Mohale’s wedding special that will give you goosebumps

Fans got a front-row seat to Somizi and Mohale's traditional and white weddings, when the cameras rolled for their Showmax wedding special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union earlier this year.

The four-part series, which aired in February and March featured several tear-jerking moments from the ceremonies, including emotional scenes between Somizi and his mother Mary Twala, who passed away just a few months later.

It was a hit with local audience and broke the streaming service's record at the time for the most views ever on its first day.

Here are just five moments from the show that left us deep in the feels:

MA MARY'S BLESSING

One of the most special moments of the series was when Ma Mary rode with Somizi to his traditional wedding ceremony, sharing her happiness at seeing her son tie the knot.

When asked if she was OK, Ma Mary said that she was happy and had prayed for a blessing upon the couple.

“I prayed and the ancestors are watching over you two. I'm so glad.”