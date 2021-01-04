WATCH | 5 moments from Somizi and Mohale’s wedding special that will give you goosebumps
Fans got a front-row seat to Somizi and Mohale's traditional and white weddings, when the cameras rolled for their Showmax wedding special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union earlier this year.
The four-part series, which aired in February and March featured several tear-jerking moments from the ceremonies, including emotional scenes between Somizi and his mother Mary Twala, who passed away just a few months later.
It was a hit with local audience and broke the streaming service's record at the time for the most views ever on its first day.
Here are just five moments from the show that left us deep in the feels:
MA MARY'S BLESSING
One of the most special moments of the series was when Ma Mary rode with Somizi to his traditional wedding ceremony, sharing her happiness at seeing her son tie the knot.
When asked if she was OK, Ma Mary said that she was happy and had prayed for a blessing upon the couple.
“I prayed and the ancestors are watching over you two. I'm so glad.”
“IT WAS LIKE I WAS BEING WATCHED BY AN ANGEL”
Somizi nearly lost his mother to a heart attack shortly before the white wedding in January. So when she was able to attend, it led to a few emotional moments.
He thanked her for coming, saying he wouldn't have been able to have the wedding of his dreams without her.
He also couldn't hold back the tears as he stood in a mirror looking at himself and his mother together.
Ma Mary sat with tears in her eyes, clinging to a blanket over her knees in her wheelchair, as she watched him.
“When my mother came and watched me, it was like I was being watched by an angel that no-one else could see but myself,” Somizi said of the moment.
Every single emotion was felt 😭 Celebrate @Somizi and @Mohale_Motaung with #SomhaleUnion, exclusive to Showmax. pic.twitter.com/btx3QsC9Ey— Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) March 16, 2020
BAHUMI'S SPEECH
Somizi's daughter Bahumi also brought on the waterworks when she paid tribute to Mohale, saying he had finally brought her father happiness.
“There have been many times I'd see my father and I'd see that he wants to be happy. You could see that he's trying to seek for this happiness and it's very difficult for him to find it, especially in this industry that he's in.
“To finally see him ... and finally know that he is happy — you [Mohale] make him happy — oh my goodness, this is a very, very beautiful moment for me.”
#Somhalewhitewedding Bahumi's speech 😭😭❤ got me dropping a salty liquid😥❤ #Somhaleunion pic.twitter.com/3fdHvFJg01— Sfiso Hlongwa (@sfiso_hlongwa) February 24, 2020
ASKING THE ANCESTORS FOR THEIR BLESSING ... AND TO DEAL WITH THE HATERS
One of the funnier moments from the series was when Somizi spoke about burning incense and asking for a blessing from the ancestors before his traditional wedding.
Not only did he speak on how important it was to have their permission, but also said it would deal with all the closet haters that would be attending the ceremony.
“Even part of the guest list, 10 percent of them are evil. So we are making sure that their wickedness doesn't prosper. They are smiling and wishing us well but wanting the opposite.”
WHEN SOMIZI WALKED DOWN THE AISLE
Both Somizi and Mohale were in tears when they finally got a glimpse of each other on the aisle.
Reflecting on the moment, Mohale wrote on Instagram that he had promised himself he would not cry on his wedding day.
“I however couldn’t contain myself when I saw hubby approaching the alter. It really reminded me of how much it took for us to get to where we are today. It was never an easy journey — it never will be, but I am grateful that I am walking in it wholeheartedly,” he added.
I want to be married to my boyfriend. 🥺😍 #SomhaleUnion pic.twitter.com/5vMoRT05rz— YouTube: Tumelo Tlhowe (@Tumeylo) March 16, 2020