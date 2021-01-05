TshisaLIVE

'Covid is affecting the kids too' — Rachel Kolisi on her family's coronavirus battle

05 January 2021 - 07:00
Rachel Kolisi has been documenting her recovery journey on social media.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Rachel Kolisi, businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, says two more family members have tested positive for Covid-19 as she remains in isolation after contracting the virus.

Their youngest daughter Keziah and Siya's sister Liphelo have also joined over one million South Africans who have been infected by the virus since it first hit SA in March last year.

Keziah, says Rachel in an Instagram post, isn't showing any symptoms while Liphelo is battling “full-on adult symptoms”.

“We tested the whole family to make sure everyone was healthy and safe. Liphelo, 13, and Keziah, 3, tested positive. The virus — I don't know what strain of it — but Covid is definitely affecting the kids too. Liphelo has full-on adult symptoms and it's been rough. Keziah, praise the Lord, didn't have any symptoms at all and is her usual happy self.”

Rachel said they were advised that children younger than 13 years can't spread the virus.

On her recovery journey, Rachel shared that she decided to remain in isolation for more than the recommended 10 days because she didn't feel ready to go out.

“I finished 14 days in isolation (10 is the recommended period) but I didn't feel ready to be out yet so I did a few more days. My taste and smell are slowly returning but definitely not there yet. My throat is sore, I still sound like I have sinus and I still run out of breath really quickly but the pain in my chest is starting to ease up on day 10,” she wrote.

